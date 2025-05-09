‘Didn’t Do Any Eating In The 716 #BillMafia’: Jackson’s Acting Debut as ’80s Drug Crew Enforcer On ‘Raising Kanan’ Gets Playoff Loss Backlash

Lamar Jackson is a man of many talents on the gridiron. His combination of athleticism, mobility and passing prowess has earned him two MVPs and he almost snatched a third this season. In a clip that is trending, LJ8 has expanded his talents into the acting arena, as fans are going crazy over a clip of his debut on 50 Cent’s hit Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”



🚨TRENDING: #RAVENS QB LAMAR JACKSON MAKES HIS ACTING DEBUT IN THE SHOW RAISING KANAN.



😭😭😭@Lj_era8

pic.twitter.com/w2SIcTlvc2 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 9, 2025

Baltimore Ravens QB Makes Acting Debut On “Raising Kanan”



The clip shows rising Jamaica, Queens drug kingpin and street hustler Unique (portrayed by rapper Joey Badass) having a meeting with a faction of New Jersey hustlers and Lamar is part of the muscle for that drug cartel.

Unique approaches him and asks: “F**k they feeding y’all New Jerz N***s.

Lamar responds, “New York N**s,” as the other members of his crew laughed resoundingly at his vicious and quick response.

They were interrupted by commotion coming from the entrance way and both factions, including Lamar, menacingly moved towards that direction with weapons drawn, before discovering it was Kanan coming to “get at” ‘Nique for a conversation.



Social Media On Lamar Jackson Acting Debut: He’s Muscle For New Jersey Drug Cartel

Seeing Lamar Jackson portraying an ‘80s drug cartel enforcer was sure to have a mixed bag of responses.

“Rough rough watch,” said one fan on X.

To which another critic responded, “Yeah, not sure that’s the acting role I take if I’m Lamar but y’all seem to love it.”

“This low IQ, hip hop gang culture is without question the most violent and racist,” said another netizen on X, who clearly doesn’t watch the series.

Most of the fans did seem to love it and that’s not hard to believe because all of the ‘Power Series’ shows have captivated audiences and this particular show based around the drug scene in Queens in the ‘80s is another popular offering.

“Lamar Jackson branching out into acting? Can’t wait to see him shine in Raising Kanan!” said one supportive fan.

NFL fans took some shots at Jackson’s failure to win a Super Bowl despite all of his accolades.



“Boo stick to football you have a face only a mom could love Hollywood not for you.”

“The only New York ninjas he’s eating are on TV because he definitely didn’t do any eating in the 716 #BillMafia,” another fan said, referencing Jackson’s loss in the AFC divisional round last season.



LJ8 Brand Expands On Screen With 50 Cent and Druski

Hate him or love him, Lamar Jackson is expanding his brand. Why not take a role on one of the most popular shows going?

In addition to his acting debut, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has also been hosting viral comedian Druski’s Coulda Been Records Baltimore auditions. Jackson has a comedic side that shows his versatility in front of the camera.