Lakers Star Austin Reaves Is Suffering From Reverse Discrimination | TikTok Star Sneaks Into Arena As Reaves But Why Do They Think White NBA Players Look Alike?

In a growing trend that’s becoming more and more prevalent, TikTok stars are going into disguise and somehow pulling off the unthinkable. Last year it was the fake Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson who pulled it off, and this time it’s a TikTok star going incognito as rising Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

Earlier this week @Airrock (Eric Decker) a pretty popular TikToker in his own right with a massive following, sneaked by the security at Crypto.com Arena as he impersonated the aforementioned Reaves.

Do Austin Reaves Impersonators All Look Like Him?

Decker, who has a slight resemblance to Reaves, was able to pull off this move by putting in some colored contacts to match the eye color of Reaves. But Decker didn’t stop there, as he also rented the type of car that Reaves drives, added his own personal driver, and made sure to dress like the former Oklahoma Sooners star. It worked, and Decker was able to breach arena security.

It also didn’t hurt that he wore a face mask with “too small” on it to help his disguise.

he snuck into the stadium as Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/qr9flpguEC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 10, 2023

Decker Joins Fake Klay In Pulling Off Feat

Last June, prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Dawson Gurley, a YouTuber, was able to breach security at Chase Center, home of the Warriors. Gurley dressed as Klay was able to bypass five layers of the team’s security without any hiccups. He even took it a step further and took warm-up shots on the court for about 10 minutes.

After sneaking in Gurley recorded himself narrating this:

“We could just go into the locker room if we wanted to.”

Here’s the video of fake Klay Thompson sneaking into game 5 of the NBA Finals 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8T6ERe4Zhm — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 14, 2022

Following his subterfuge and subsequent video, Gurley was banned from the Chase Center for life. Some say the ban seems a bit much, but that’s the risk you take when you do something like that.

Now one has to wonder if Crypto.com Arena and the Lakers do the same thing to Decker.

Reaves Has Proven His Worth For Lakers

If Reaves stunk no one would be impersonating him, so as creepy as this appears it’s a reflection of the cult status that his impressive season is gaining him.

Reaves, a 2021 undrafted combo guard out of Oklahoma, has earned the trust of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and superstar LeBron James. He’s also proved to them and all his teammates that’s it not all about athleticism and elite jumping ability, of which Reaves has some, but rather about finding your niche and role within the team.

That’s something Reaves has done, and he’s now become one of the more confident and tough-minded players in the league. This season the soon-to-be restricted free agent has averaged 13 points, four assists and four rebounds per game on shooting splits of 51/86/38.

He’s sure to make some real dough this offseason either in Tinseltown or elsewhere.