‘I Feel Like My Voice Is Being Silenced’: Kevin Love, Others Come To Aid Of Former NBA Player Kyle Singler After He Has Breakdown In Alarming Video

Being a professional athlete comes with a lot of perks, there’s money and fame amongst other things. But, there’s also a downside to it as well, that oftentimes sees former athletes struggle when their playing days are over. While it’s not on record, that appears to be what’s going on with former Duke Blue Devils standout and seven-year former NBA player Kyle Singler.

The former sharpshooter helped lead the Blue Devils to the 2010 NCAA championship while being named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Singler was also named an All-Rookie Second Team performer in 2013.

The former McDonalds All-American, who’s been away from the game since 2019, seems to be battling some mental health issues. In a recent video on his Instagram page, Singler even mentioned fearing for his life. The video has close friend Kevin Love and former NBA All-Star wanting everyone who cares about him to offer all the support and love they can.

Singler Posts Odd Video On Instagram

In the video, a shirtless and seemingly disturbed Singler said:

“I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look … as if I’m gonna be someone that is gonna be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful.”

Singler also looked extremely skinny, nothing like the 6-foot-8 and 230-pound forward that played the game as a stretch four before that term became so popular in today’s game.

Kevin Love Wants Those Close To Singler To Offer Support

Love and Singler have a relationship that dates back to their high school basketball days in Oregon. Singler attended South Medford High School and Love played at Lake Oswego. Following Singler’s alarming video, which looked like a cry for help, Love posted on X, “I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please.”

He also pleaded with those who love Singler to step up and shower him with love and support.

“To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched – please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves,” Love wrote. “I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community – let’s show up for one of our own.” To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched – please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves. I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford… — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) November 12, 2024

Love Battled Mental Health And Became Advocate

During his playing days Love encountered his own bout with mental health issues. Back in 2018 the former All-Star forward and one-time NBA champion opened up about his battles, panic attacks and other things associated with it. Since then, he’s become one of the biggest advocates for mental health awareness.

He even founded the Kevin Love Fund, whose motto is “everyone is going through something we can’t see,” to help others who are dealing with such.