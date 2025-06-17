“You Can’t Justify Not Wanting KD On Your Squad’: Kevin Durant’s Desire To Join Knicks Gets Cold Shoulder From New York Brass

The New York Knicks didn’t burn it down after unceremoniously losing in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers, but they did fire head coach Tom Thibodeau, who was very successful during his stint as head coach. The move was controversial and suggests a step backwards after so much optimism at the beginning of the playoffs.

Rumors that New York might pursue Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antentounkupo also meant that Karl Anthony-Towns might be headed out of town, despite the way he battled through injuries and performed big for the Knicks during the playoffs.

Kevin Durant Wants New York Knicks, But They Don’t Want Him?

NBA Hall of Fame journalist Marc Spears suggests that Kevin Durant wants out of Phoenix and “wanted the Knicks”. With KD’s departure eminent, Leon Rose, ‘Worldwide’ Wes Rick Brunson and the brain trust at MSG reportedly have “no interest” in trading for him.

"KD wanted the New York Knicks. The Knicks have no interest in bringing him in"



Morris Brothers & Stephen A. Smith Blast Knicks For Not Entertaining Kevin Durant

The Morris Brothers, Marcus and Markieff appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” to discuss the matter and was asked if it would be a mistake to not pursue KD.

“Of course it would be. You at least have to throw your name into the sweepstakes. And I understand you don’t want to break up your core…because he might have only two or three years left, but the window is now. New York has never won a championship. And not saying it’s a guarantee that they would win, but the East is so wide open you add a Kevin Durant to that team and I’m assuming, you would only lose a guy like KAT, so your core stays intact and you add another piece and you go out and find some free agents that can come around the team. You get a new coach that has a system that makes everybody significantly better. For me I’m gonna take my shot at it if I can get Kevin Durant a player who is still super-efficient. I’m pouting my best foot forward and getting a guy that’s a champion.” Marcus Morris to ⁦@VinceGoodwill⁩:



Stephen A. Smith calls the Knicks’ refusal to even speak with KD, “idiocy” and says the Knicks don’t want him because KD called the Knicks “corny” at the time he chose the Brooklyn Nets over them during free agency.

“You can’t justify not wanting KD on your squad,” SAS said. “This is KD a career 27 point per game scorer. Shooting 50 percent from the field. Nearly 90 percent from the free throw line. When it comes to putting the ball in the hole, he is as elite as they come. Who the heck are you if you are the NY Knicks to say you don’t need a player like that?”

Kevin Durant Is Old, Knicks Need To Keep 29-year-Old Towns

What those guys are ignoring is that they already gave up five picks and four unprotected for Mikal Bridges and a couple more for Karl Anthony Towns and they have had one full season with the players that they brought in and paid. Kevin Durant is a HUGE risk. He hasn’t been consistently healthy in years and when the going gets tough, he tends to check out now that he has his rings and his accolades and understands that there are certain players he will never be ranked above.

“Of course I would take KD over Karl Anthony-Towns,” Smith said.

Some sports analysts think the NY Knicks are makign a mistake by refusing to pursue Kevin Durant who has expressed an interest to join the team — probably at the expense of Karl Anthony-Towns (Screenshot YouTube)

Looks like the Knicks are giving the core of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Brunson and KAT limited time to build a true chemistry. Sounds like complete panic to me, but who knows.

Knicks Fans React To Rumors KD Wants To Come To Knicks

Knicks fans don’t want KD because they don’t want to be sloppy seconds.

“Told you. we don’t want your old ass. Miami has some nice palm trees. @KDTrey5,” said one Knicks fan. “Not interested in “why not” at all. He has no business wearing a Knicks uni” said another fan against KD coming to MSG. “GOOD. He had his chance and laughed and went to Brooklyn. So @KDTrey5 ,” said another fan who’s happy Knicks won’t be pursuing Durant.

There was a contingent of fans who agreed with Smith and Marcus Morris and predicted a rough and swift downfall for the Knicks if they don’t pursue KD.

“I was hoping Leon would trade Kat for KD and restart the process of becoming a competent President again,” said one Knicks fan. “Clearly that’s not going to happen and so we will slowly fall out of relevance once again.”

While some fans still hold a grudge for shunning the Knicks for Brooklyn, others are just concerned about Durant’s age and history of injuries.

“The why not should be pretty obvious. Knicks already lack depth; they’d likely have to give up a ton for him when he is aging and would likely blow the Knicks up in under 2 years,” said one netizen.

I’m sure it’s that we weren’t interested in the price Phoenix was asking for. I read they wanted OG, KAT, and picks… that would’ve been an idiotic trade. — Joe Benigno’s Burner (@Common_Jets_Fan) June 16, 2025

“I’m sure it’s that we weren’t interested in the price Phoenix was asking for. I read they wanted OG, KAT, and picks… that would’ve been an idiotic trade,” insisted another Knicks supporter.

Just when we thought all was calm at MSG. We had the coach, the team and the direction. Quiet chaos is brewing and it’s a great chance that this team will look different next season.