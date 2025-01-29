“I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Coached Against 10 McDonald’s All-Americans” | LSU Coach Kim Mulkey In Awe Of Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Roster  

The huge matchup between SEC foes South Carolina and LSU was delayed a day because of unexpected snow in the Baton Rouge area. But, when the two women’s college basketball heavyweights finally tipped off on Friday, they once again gave us a matchup for the ages. In the end the No. 2 and defending national champion Gamecocks got the win (66-56) in the highly contested battle.



LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey was in awe over the amount of McDonald’s All-American talent Dawn Staley’s USC roster holds. (Photo: Getty Images)

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Says She Can’t Compete With Loaded SC Roster

Following the loss, Kim Mulkey, head coach of the Tigers and someone who’s had her share of talent at Baylor and now at LSU, couldn’t believe the amount of talent that Staley’s team has. During her postgame media session the always outspoken Mulkey was in awe of the quality depth that Staley up and down her roster. Mulkey, whose roster is also pretty loaded, made sure to mention the amount of All-Americans that Staley has down in Columbia.

McDonald’s All-Americans Resonate Heavy On Dawn Staley’s Roster

“I don’t know that I’ve ever coached against a team that has 10 McDonald’s All-Americans on the roster,” Mulkey said, followed by a noise that is difficult to describe—let’s call it a pained guffaw.

“How do you even keep 10 on a roster? That’s what we faced today, and what a challenge it was. It was an enjoyable game to coach in. It was good for women’s basketball and man was it good for the SEC.”

In this era of NIL and players being able to transfer without sitting out, it is amazing that Staley has been able to keep that many star players happy. Most teams are happy to have one McDonald’s All-American on their roster, 10 of Staley’s 13 players participated in the legendary high school event which brings the best-of-the-best together yearly for a weekend of hoops, charity and events.

LSU Women's head coach Kim Mulkey was left stunned by the sheer talent on that Dawn Staley has stacked on this South Carolina Women's Basketball Roster. There #gamecocks #gamecockssports #scgamecocks #southcarolina https://t.co/L4HowFY2UM pic.twitter.com/3Ty5F74FNq — Gamecocks Fandom (@gamecocksfandom) January 28, 2025

Dawn Staley Cashes In

Because of her continued success in Columbia that’s seen her capture three national championships and makes her the heavy betting favorite to make it four this season, the Gamecocks administration made her the highest-paid women’s coach in the country. The deal will run through the 2029-30 season and pay her $4 million annually and $25.25 million total.

Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati praised his coach in a statement:

“Dawn Staley is a once-in-a-generation coach who has made a tremendous impact on the University of South Carolina. She has elevated the sport of women’s basketball on the national level and here on campus and I am excited that she will be representing our University for many years to come.”

Gamecocks Win Record 55th Consecutive Regular-Season SEC Game

With Monday’s win at Tennessee the Gamecocks extended their record SEC winning streak to 55 games. With the depth, talent and coaching of Staley it’s highly plausible that this streak doesn’t end anytime soon. And most of us would probably be shocked if the Gamecocks didn’t cut down the nets this season in Tampa this April.