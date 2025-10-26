“No Draft Kings” | 17-Year NBA Veteran Kevin Love Makes Mockery Of Chauncey Billups And Terry Rozier Gambling Probe As Damian Lillard Calls Joke ‘Weak’

This week the NBA was shook to its core as Portland Trail Blazers head coach and 2004 NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were both arrested by the FBI in for alleged involvement in federal gambling scandalws.

Billups was arrested for games that were organized beginning in 2019 in the Hamptons, Manhattan, Las Vegas and Miami, officials said. The profits from the alleged poker scheme ran up to $7 million “and counting,” officials said.

The investigation took place across two years. Rozier was arrested involvement in illegal sports betting and using inside information from NBA players and coaches. A serious accusation indeed, but it didn’t stop current Utah Jazz player Kevin Love for mocking the now embattled coach and player via his Instagram account, something he was called out for.

Love Pokes Fun And Dame Dolla Checks Him

Not long after the news broke, Love the one-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection tried to be funny, but it backfired miserably.

Love posted an edited image of Billups and Rozier’s faces onto the “Coldplay couple” pic that made news for being caught creeping at the alternative rock band’s concert a few months ago. Love’s caption read ….

“NO (Draft) KINGS!!!”

While some were amused, Blazers legend Damian Lillard didn’t, and he let Love know about with his comment under the post…

“Weak ass s***.”

Lillard’s comment forced Love to rethink the post, which he eventually took down.

Lillard And Love Talk It Out

After seeing Lillard’s comment, Love says he reached out to him and got a better understanding as to why it wasn’t a joking matter.

“Spoke to Dame and he opened my eyes to this being a real-life situation for two of my former teammates and brothers,” Love said in an Instagram Story.

“I took a particular post down because we all know they are going through it. As are their collective families.”

Love Says He Was Hoping To Bring Comedy

Marred in the Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat fiasco from last season, Love became the team comedian in the matter. The former UCLA Bruins star says that was also his intent here.

“My whole thing last year was to bring comedy and relief to tough situations,” Love said.

But as Lillard explained to him this is totally different than Butler being disgruntled and feeling under appreciated by the team he led to two NBA Finals during his tenure. Something that Love agreed with and then quickly changed his tune.