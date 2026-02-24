‘It’s A Shot At Black Americans Controlling The Sport’: Kevin Durant Says Despite False Narratives USA Hoops Is Still King

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant is known for his silky-smooth jump shot and his ability to score from anywhere at any moment. The former two-time NBA Finals MVP Is also known for speaking his mind on basketball, life and whatever else he’s asked to expound on.

Durant Throws Name In Hat For 2028 Games While Setting Record Straight

Whether he’s talking in his postgame interviews, on his podcast or using his alleged burner accounts, one thing for sure and two things for certain, KD is going to say what’s on his mind. That’s bring us to his latest comments about the 2028 Summer Olympics and the narrative that the world is catching up to the United States in hoops.

KD wants to play for Team USA in 2028 and doesn't like the narrative on American basketball.



"All I hear is, 'AAU is destroying the game; the Euros do it right while the Americans do it wrong.'"



Via @VinceGoodwill: https://t.co/d4p2Jcx8Y6 pic.twitter.com/VuuzkAXvsV — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 24, 2026

The very opinionated former No.2 pick and two-time NBA champion caused a bit of a stir on Monday when he was asked about the possibility of him playing in the Los Angeles Games roughly (2.5) years away from now when he’ll be 40 years old. Without hesitancy the Texas Longhorns legend didn’t hold back.

“You guys, the media, have projected that,” Durant told ESPN recently. “That narrative, where did the last dance thing come from? I didn’t say I wasn’t playing. LeBron said he wasn’t. You didn’t hear that from me or Steph.”

“Hell yeah, I want to play,” Durant proclaimed. “I would love to, but I’ve got to stay on top of my game. I’m not expecting, I want to produce on the floor and make Grant and whoever is making the decisions, want to put me on the team. I don’t want — not just for seniority. I want to still prove I can help the team win.”

“Today, yeah, I feel like I’ll put my name in that hat,” he added.

KD wants to play for Team USA in 2028 and doesn't like the narrative on American basketball.



"All I hear is, 'AAU is destroying the game; the Euros do it right while the Americans do it wrong.'"



Via @VinceGoodwill: https://t.co/d4p2Jcx8Y6 pic.twitter.com/VuuzkAXvsV — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 24, 2026

Kevin Durant Doesn’t Wanna Hear The World Is Catching Up Nonsense

The four-time gold medalist and Team USAs all-time leading scorer in Olympic competition, also gave his opinion on the world is catching up narrative. Being that there hasn’t been an American-born MVP since James Harden in 2018, and foreign-born players like Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020), Nikola Jokic (2021, 2022 and 2024), Joel Embiid (2023) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2025) have all won the award since then, some believe the game changing in favor of the Euros.

KD isn’t ready to say all that. In fact he ain’t buying it.

“I just don’t like the talk around the USA versus European style of how you approach the game,” Durant told ESPN. “All I hear is, ‘AAU is destroying the game; the Euros do it right while the Americans do it wrong.’ “It’s a lot of bulls— with that,” he said. “I can read between the lines on that. It’s a shot at Black Americans. We’re controlling the sport. They’re tired of us controlling the sport.” “‘France is coming for you.’ Really? We smacked them boys,” he said.

KD Called Out Euros For Lack Of Effort In All-Star Game

With the league trying to find a way to make the All-Star Game competitive yearly, they came up with the round-robin games featuring the U.S. versus the World, that came on the heels of Durant’s comments prior to the game.

“You should ask the Europeans and the World team if they’re going to compete,” he groused. “If you look at Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić now, let’s go back and look at what they do in the All-Star Game. Is that competition? So, we haven’t questioned what they’ve been doing. But we’re going to question the old heads, and the Americans.”

Durant Leading Young Rockets

With Monday’s 125-105 bounce-back win over the Utah Jazz after blowing a huge lead in a tough two-point loss to the Knicks on Saturday, the Rockets 35-21 are now once again third in the Western Conference behind the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, and that’s a huge credit to the unselfish KD.

This season’s he’s averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists on shooing splits of 52/41/88.