“I Sent Your Mom A Text Last Night” | Diamondbacks Star Ketel Marte Explains Why Banned Cubs Fan’s Comments Cut So Deep

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 41-39, which is good enough for fourth place in the ultra-competitive NL West, trailing the Dodgers, Giants and Padres. They’re led by the likes of Eugenio Suarez, Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Guerrero Jr., Josh Naylor, Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte.

That core led the D-Backs to an unlikely World Series appearance in 2023, losing to the Texas Rangers in five games. The aforementioned Marte, who is widely considered the best second baseman in MLB, recently dealt with a heckler in Chicago’s Rate Field during the team’s latest road trip. While it’s the norm to have fans badger and taunt the opposing team, what happened with Marte and this particular White Sox fan is unfortunately what’s become a bit of an ugly trend in recent years, where fans take things way too far.

Torey Lovullo confronted a fan in the stands who made inappropriate comments about Ketel Marte's mother, using strong language to call the fan a "dumb fuck" and telling them to "get the fuck out of here."



The fan has since been banned from all MLB stadiums. pic.twitter.com/pqHCFVwI75 — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) June 25, 2025

Marte Breaks Down After Fan’s Insensitive Remarks

During Tuesday’s game as Marte entered the batter’s box in the seventh inning a fan did the unthinkable, saying this to the All-Star second baseman:

“I sent your mom a text last night.”

That remark brought Marte to tears, because his mom was unfortunately killed in a car accident in 2017 in the Dominican Republic. What really hit home for Marte was when it happened he was also playing in Chicago. In the aftermath of the incident the subsequently contrite 22-year-old fan was removed from the stadium and subsequently banned from all MLB ballparks.

Marte Says Hecklers Need To Be Reprimanded

In an interview Friday, Marte had a lot to say about the incident and other incidents that involves hecklers.

“I think something needs to be done about the fans,” Marte said. “It’s getting out of hand. People always yell stuff at me, but never about my mom. People know that my mom passed away in an accident. But anyways, we’re praying for him and his family, too. May God protect them and help him heal his heart.”

“They’re always yelling things at me, but I don’t mind. But when it comes to my mom that’s where the line gets crossed,” the 31-year-old added.

D-Backs Manager Stands Up For Marte

D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo told reporters how he handled the situation while Marte as being consoled on the field by coaches and teammates:

“(I told Marte) ‘I love you and I’m with you and we’re all together and you’re not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn’t have an impact on you.’m’”

In the team’s return home on Friday night, Marte was greeted by fans giving him a standing ovation and cheering loudly as his name was called and he stepped to the plate.