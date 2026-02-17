‘They Don’t Idolize Him’: Kendrick Perkins Just Lit A Torch To LeBron James’ Legacy, Saying Young NBA Stars Look Up To Kobe and Kevin Durant 

After the worst NBA Slam Dunk Contest in history was saved by an entertaining All-Star Game tournament, Kendrick Perkins and Stephen A. Smith showed up early Monday morning to personally put a bow on LeBron James’ career and usher him into retirement with what they believe are some harsh facts.

Stephen A. Smith Accuses LeBron James Of Destroying Dunk Contest

On Monday morning’s “First Take” show, Stephen A. Smith accused his nemesis James of ruining the dunk contest by starting a trend of superstars avoiding the event. LeBron James’ refusal to enter a Slam Dunk contest has been a source of irritation for basketball fans throughout his 23-year career.

But co-host Kendrick Perkins pushed back against the notion that LeBron James’ absence in the NBA’s dunk contest has had any effect on the joke it’s become today, because Perk says King James was never the trendsetter.

Kendrick Perkins Says Young Stars Idolize Kobe and KD Not LeBron

The clip was posted on X of ESPN’s talking head dropping a bomb when he said that young, rising superstars don’t look up to LeBron, and they idolize KD and Kobe more.

Kendrick Perkins says none of the young players look up to or idolize Lebron, they look up to players like Kobe and KD 🔥



Nobody looks up to that no bag having fraud 😭😭



(h/t @pete_nocchio1) pic.twitter.com/XD8q3W7657 — TheTruth (@TheTruth8240) February 16, 2026

“A lot of these guys, these young stars and rising superstars, they don’t look up to LeBron anyway. So, they’re not following his footsteps. A lot of these guys looked up to Kobe. A lot of these guys come on record and talk about how they look up to Kevin Durant more so than they look up to LeBron James, They don’t idolize him.”

When the clip hit social media, fans came in full force to represent for their chosen NBA idol.

Some agreed with Perk’s hot take.

“My son’s in 8th grade and everyone here in Texas is rocking Kobe’s or Jordan’s, no one wears lebrons,” said one fan. “Lebron can’t get anybody to idolize, respect, look up to him or consider him the goat unless he pays them to say so…But I’m glad the younger generation isnt interested in being apart of the clown show,” another fan wrote on X. “When I heard Lebron call himself the GOAT and say he wanted to erase the other 23, I was definitely off that train,” a third fan commented.

If you’re going to come for the king, you better be ready to deal with the legion of fans who believe he is indeed The GOAT in every way.

“This is a lie and people like you are idiots,” one fan screamed at Perkins on X.

“Lebron is cemented in NBA history Kendrick continues to look like a clown saying the stupidest sh-t for views. Lebron been idolized that’s why he gets so much attention,” another King James fan scolded. “You know LeBron is a legend when people have to scream on twitter how bad he is to prop their idols up lmaooooooo,” a third fan said. “It’s hard to look up to someone you’re jealous of. They secretly want to be like him…that’s why every time they play him, he’s their measuring stick for greatness. It’s sad,” a LeBron supporter wrote on X.

Was This LeBron’s Last All-Star Game, and When Is He Retiring?

As LeBron James takes his final NBA laps, the conversation has shifted from the narrative commonly associated with a guy who is the self-proclaimed GOAT. LeBron still gets his share of acclaim for being 41 years old and posting numbers comparable with superstars half his age.

He also gets bombarded with just as many questions about his retirement. We’ve been going through this song and dance since 2023 when Chris Haynes reported that King James was contemplating retirement. Bronny James’ ascension to the NBA killed all of that noise.

LeBron James is considering retirement, per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes



James is unsure if he’ll be with Lakers to start next season pic.twitter.com/pg1fn1wlqo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2023

He was asked if this would be his final NBA All-Star weekend, but in true James fashion Bron didn’t show his hand even a little bit.

“I want to live,” he told reporters before playing in the game. “When I know, you guys will know. I don’t know. I have no idea. I just want to live, that’s all.”

Regardless of whether LeBron hangs up his sneakers after this season or moves on to another team for one more run, the objective now is to win an NBA championship. He’s teamed with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, two scoring machines who make his life as a third option much easier. He’s enjoying life with his son Bronny by his side, and he’s going out on his terms.