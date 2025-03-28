LeBron James Needs To Stop. I’m So Sick Of Him’: Kendrick Perkins Defends Stephen A. Smith, Says Today’s Players Are Too “Sensitive” 

Stephen A. Smith has found some support in his ongoing war with LeBron James and its from a former player-turned-analyst who has also been a huge LeBron James supporter in the past.

Kendrick Perkins Says Current NBA Generation Is Soft

ESPN basketball analyst and former Boston Celtics player Kendrick Perkins says enough is enough with the sensitivity of the current generation of NBA players, including their King, who has been on a mission to challenge Stephen A. Smith and discredit the analyst because of his sports commentary.

Kendrick Perkins goes after LeBron James



"LeBron James need to stop. He needs to stop. I’m so sick of him with this ‘oh how the league is covered’ because he wanted to be covered a certain way."



“LeBron James needs to stop; he needs to stop. I’m so sick of him with this (bellyaching about), oh how the league is covered because he wants it to be covered in the way that he wants it to be covered. This is what it comes down to with LeBron and I’m a big LeBron fan. I have known LeBron since 1998. The problem that I have is, one, everything that comes out LeBron’s mouth ain’t the damn gospel. Number two, we are in 2025. It’s a different era. Dammit you have to adjust.”

Kendrick Perkins Says NBA Media Is Same As Always: Players Just More Sensitive

Perk says NBA media is no different than its always been. It’s just that LeBron James believes he has the power to control the narrative of other people and doesn’t like when commentary isn’t fawning and favorable. LeBron supposedly unfollowed Kendrick Perkins after these comments.

"The coverage of the NBA in my opinion has been the same since I arrived in the NBA and I grew up as a youngster watching the NBA," said Perk. "Magic Johnson, was he not criticized? Kobe Bryant, was he not criticized? Michael Jordan, was he not criticized? Allen Iverson, he was criticized. So in today's game these players are so sensitive that it just don't make any damn sense."

