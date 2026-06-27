‘It’s Tough For Everyone Involved’: Former Cleveland State Basketball Legend Mouse McFadden And Daughter Charged With Mowing Down A 3-Year-Old

The family of a 3-year-old toddler is mourning the senseless death of the young child. According to reports former Cleveland State basketball star Ken “Mouse” McFadden and his daughter are at the forefront of the murder.

Per reports, McFadden and his daughter Jasmine were traveling near the Pavilion Shopping Center when the car they were in left the road, went over a curb, hit a fence and went into the dining area, striking several patrons, including the toddler. The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from their injuries. According to court records, the child has been identified as Margot Miller-Wilkins.

College basketball player, Kenneth McFadden and daughter, Jasmine McFadden, 18, behind wheel without a license are charged with plowing into girl, 3, on restaurant patio on Father's Dayhttps://t.co/aHRkneeqhQ via @DailyMail pic.twitter.com/rQHeOqvKCb — Lady Liberty (@Gally198504) June 25, 2026

Police Issue Statement In Aftermath Of Tragedy

After identifying the child, Beachwood Police Chief Daniel Grispino issued the following statement:

“It’s tough, tough for everybody involved, a horrific event. Unlicensed driver, has never possessed a state of Ohio or outside the state of Ohio drivers license.”

McFadden has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony.

According to police records 61-year-old McFadden attempted to place blame on himself by telling police he was driving, but surveillance video determined that wasn’t the case.

“The initial investigator looked at surveillance video and they determined that Kenneth McFadden actually exited the passenger side of the vehicle after the crash.”

Mouse McFadden has been charged with obstructing official business and wrongful entrustment, both misdemeanors.

Beachwood police chief: Father’s Day crash at City Barbeque that killed 3-year-old was ‘horrible, horrible incident’ https://t.co/hDwBSgVySj — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) June 24, 2026

Social Media Has Plenty To Say About Incident

It didn’t take long for social media followers to have their say as many commented on the unfortunate tragedy.

“There is probably video of this accident. I’d like to see how crazy the accused was driving,” a person said.

“She wasn’t driving crazy, got her permit and dad decided to take her to that parking lot to drive…. not the best decision. Got the brake and gas pedal mixed up,” another person replied.

“Black, imagine that,” someone replied.

“Average home price in Beechwood is ~500k and you still can’t avoid blacks,” another person quipped.

“Heartbreaking. This is a tragedy,” someone commented.

Mouse McFadden Is A Cleveland State Hoops Legend

The former playground legend from New York City’s Alphabet City, he was also highly notable for making a massive impact in college basketball despite not playing traditional high school basketball.

As a freshman (1986), he was the driving force behind the Vikings’ legendary Cinderella run to the Sweet Sixteen. Cleveland State shocked the nation as a 14-seed by upsetting the powerhouse Indiana Hoosiers and Saint Joseph’s before narrowly losing to Navy.

He finished his standout career (1985–1989) holding the all-time scoring record at Cleveland State with 2,256 points.

A prolific scorer, McFadden was named a three-time All-American. For his efforts he was into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame and the Cleveland State Athletics Hall of Fame. His No. 10 jersey remains one of the few retired numbers in program history.