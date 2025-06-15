“Gave Up Football And Kelsey Plum For This Sad” | Former NFL Player Darren Waller Hangs Up Cleats For Rap Career

Former NFL player Darren Waller was once considered a rising star at the tight end position. The 2015 sixth-round pick out of Georgia Tech overachieved immensely in his nine-year NFL career. After four relatively quiet years with the Baltimore Ravens, Waller broke out after being signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018. There he became a hit, making the Pro Bowl in 2020 following back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons.

The Raiders thought so highly of Waller they even made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL in 2022. His $17 million per season salary was surpassed by Kansas City Chiefs future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce in 2024. But then things soured for Waller in Vegas and he was dealt to the New York Giants. Following the 2023 season Waller decided to call it quits. Now a rapper, fans are calling out Waller, saying, “Gave up football and Kelsey Plum for this, sad.”

During a recent appearance on “The Side You Don’t See” podcast, Walker opened up about his surprising decision.

Waller Says Love For Football Began To Fade

“I knew I was retiring when we played. It was a game where it was really controversial because one of the guys held me at the end, and they didn’t call it,” he said.

“It was in the first quarter of the game. We were running this counter lead running play, and I’m kind of like leading through the hole like I’m a fullback, and the play is working. But I sit down on the sideline after like a drive where we ran like three times, and I’m like, what the f— am I doing with my life? I’m out here playing fullback. I don’t even want to do this s— anymore,” Waller continued.

“I’m just looking at the moon — it’s early first quarter (or) second quarter — and nobody else would really even know I am thinking this, but I’m on the sideline like, ‘Yep. I’m going to finish this year to the best of my ability, but I am definitely done after this year,” he explained.

Waller Now Rapping Following Retirement

Not only is Waller adamant about being done with football, he’s also now a rapper. The former hybrid pass catcher recently released his first music video to the world, for his single titled “Top Play.” He also says this is where he heart now lies.

Waller Is Recently Divorced

In his personal life Waller and WNBA star Kelsey Plum divorced in 2024 following a short 13-month marriage. In the aftermath of the two ending their union, Waller was quick to acknowledge his imperfections and how he handled Plum during their relationship as a huge reason their marriage failed.

In so many words Waller admitted that he hadn’t healed from his own trauma, and that caused him to not be whole for Plum as her husband.

Waller finished his career with 350 receptions for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns.