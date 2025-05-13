“I Have Dogs With The Previous Partner’: Kayla Nicole Doesn’t Want To Be Known As Travis Kelce’s Ex, But She Still Has Pets Named After Him

Kayla Nicole has built a career on throwing shade at her ex-Travis Kelce. While the football player has moved on years ago now and isn’t shy about shading Kelce. That’s really the only thing that keeps her in the news. She has a career in media, but we don’t see her “outside” like that, only at certain exclusive events.

The only time she really gets any press is when she mentions Kelce, who is still going strong with pop star Taylor Swift. The honeymoon period is over, and she has stuck with him through Super Bowl success and tough defeats where he didn’t play well and people were questioning whether the 35-year-old tight end should retire.

On May 10, someone snapped photos of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end heading to his girlfriend’s apartment in New York City. The photos were sent to media outlet DeuxMoi on Saturday.

Kelce is surrounded by security guards wearing a striped collared shirt, a pair of blue jeans and a blue baseball cap. as he hopped out of a tinted SUV, making his way inside for a reunion with Andrea Swift and Taylor’s brother, Austin,” read the post’s caption on Instagram Kelce walked to Swift’s flat with his iPhone in his hand.

Kelce is all in with Swift and never mentions Nicole’s name, but the 33-year-old TV personality recently called out the NFL player for leaving their dogs with her following their split. Her entire existence seems to be based on getting attention by mentioning the name of a man that she has no ties to at all anymore.

“I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs,” she expressed on a Friday, May 9, podcast episode of The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole. Although she “loves[s] her kids,” she isn’t too pleased with the expenses she got slapped with.

“I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000,” she revealed.

One of those dogs even has Travis’ name. In August 2024, she shared an uncomfortable moment she had to endure with her dogs — Chauncey Gallagher Kelce the First and Rambo — on Instagram.

“I woke up to not one, not two, not three, five piles of s— in my house [of] liquid diarrhea [with] blood in the stool,” she said of the incident, which led to a $1,000 receipt from the vet. “Do I have kids, or do I not have kids? Am I a single mother?”

According to Nicole, the football star adopted Chauncey in 2017 and Rambo in 2018.

In addition to the loot she had to drop, the excrement ruined her “brand-new rug” and made her feel like she was “on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

Kelce’s dramatic ex went as far as to post an image of herself crying, captioned, “My face while reading all your pet insurance messages when I barely want the health insurance/dental insurance/ car insurance/ life insurance/ renters insurance/ breathing air insurance that I got now.”

Nicole seems to be complaining about finances when it comes to the dogs and she wants everyone to know that she still has some connection to Kelce, who if you asked him, probably could care less about them or any other reminder of his relationship with Nicole, who he started dating back in 2017 before calling it quits in May 2022.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce’s Dating History

Three months after they broke up, Nicole put Kelce on blast, saying that she thought after five years of dating he was going to make her a wife.

She also tweeted about experiencing “separation anxiety from [her] dog children.”

A man fell in love with an octopus and made a Netflix special out of it. So please stop acting confused when I have separation anxiety from my dog children. TYSM. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) August 29, 2022

Kayla Nicole Claims She Doesn’t Want To Be Called Travis Kelce’s Ex

So maybe initially, Kelce took the dogs and then returned them to her. In any event, Nicole claims to be happy and living a single life but she also recently expressed how she doesn’t want people calling her “someone’s ex.”

In a candid conversation on the “Second Wind” podcast on Tuesday, May 6, Nicole opened up about the alleged toll her past relationship with the NFL star has taken on her public persona.

“You sit down, and you do an hour-long interview with someone, and the headline is maybe one sentence that you said. Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup and that’s the headline,” she vented to hosts Marion Jones and Suzanne Evans. “Like so-and-so’s ex is devastated still and she’s sad and she’s depressed. It’s like, d—, girl, did you listen to anything?”

Considering how Kelce courted Nicole initially by sliding into her DMS and then leaving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number at a Kansas City Eras Tour stop, it’s understandable how Nicole would hold a grudge that once Kelce got her to commit to a long-term relationship, he dropped her for one of the biggest music stars in history.

Travis Kelce Went All Out To Bag Kayla Nicole

Like most men when they want something, Nicole says Kelce puts on the full court press.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she told an outlet at the time of attending a September 2023 Chiefs home match. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

She’s still also reliving the complexities of her past relationship. One that is still a driving force in her life right now.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce, the record-holder for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season with 1,416 in 2020, is gearing up for his 11th NFL season with the Kansa City Chiefs, who have unfinished business after the way their season unceremoniously ended with a failed three-peat attempt in a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.