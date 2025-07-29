“She Don’t Want No Puppy. She Want a BIG DAWG!!!’: Karrueche Tran Weeps Through Deion’s Surgery As Shedeur Sanders Faces Toughest Challenge In Dad’s Absence

We don’t know the extent of the relationship between Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders, but she was by his bedside while he recently underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder, which was under attack from a “high grade” cancerous tumor.

Karruche in hospital with Deon sanders as he was dealing with his surgery pic.twitter.com/8AtKjAGEMl — Edd edd (@Eddyungin1) July 28, 2025

Tran, the former love of worldwide superstar singer Chris Brown from 2011-2015 and the longtime love of former New York Giants star wide receiver Victor Cruz (2017-2021) was captured on video crying, very emotional while Deion underwent bladder removal surgery.

She explained what exactly was happening to Coach Prime during this dangerous procedure.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer,” she said as she wept. And he is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines and this option was I guess the best because it fully removes the cancer to ensure that it doesn’t come back, because it was close to his muscle, so yeah, we are here to fully remove the bladder.”

Tran’s Presence, Emotional Reaction At Deion Sanders’ Surgery Sparks Dating Rumors Again

This video has sparked rumors that the 37-year-old Daytime Emmy Award winner for her role in the web series “The Bay,” and main character on the show “Claws” on TNT, is dating the 57-year-old NFL legend. The couple has been linked for a few months, but nothing between them has been confirmed.

The scene, which resembled something from a daytime soap opera, had social media in a state of total confusion. Especially since Tran is the only person seen in the video and she isn’t a member of his vast, immediate family.

“Is it just me or is everybody lost as I am.” said a fan on Instagram. “I think we’re all collectively lost,” said another. “She was born when he was in the NFL,” said another, noting the significant age difference between the two. “She don’t want no puppy. She want a BIG DAWG!!! Yeah I’m here for it,” said another, praising Tran for dating a mature man advanced in age and polish.

Karrueche Has History Of Dating Celebrities, Linked To Deion Back In February

Karrueche also dated rapper Quavo, formerly of the legendary three-man rap group Migos, so this would be her first public relationship with a man that much older than her. Although, at the age of 37, she’s pretty seasoned herself. Back in February, the two were reportedly seen holding hands in LA and taking a stroll. Social media had a lot to say then as well.

One female X user posted a photo of the two with the caption:

“Why the young girls like Pop Pops so much?”

Why the young girls like Pop Pops so much? pic.twitter.com/DKfkfNI6o6 — Jewelry Clinton 🍑 (@_KingArii) February 16, 2025

She got a few of the answers she was looking for.

One NFL fan tweeted, “Because pop pops trick on them without them even having to be intimate majority of the time lol” Another X user explained that the attraction is all about “The bag, Fame and fortune baby and they appreciate a woman 30 years younger it’s not brain science — will put all his old ass resources into keeping her relevant and he work all the damn time don’t require anything but some head every now and then and dress up nice at games.”

These developments will give the social media rumor mill plenty to talk about, as the Sanders family dominates the gossip and sports conversation.

Shedeur Sanders Told Dad Deion Sanders Not To Come To Cleveland Browns Camp

Amidst all of the health drama, Coach Prime is trying to be a supportive father to Shedeur Sanders who is experiencing more strange circumstances in Cleveland Browns camp. The team hasn’t been letting him get reps with the first team and he’s not dealing from an area of comfortability. But any opportunity he gets, he’s knocking out of the park, according to reports.

An anonymous Browns coach shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders PERFECT 9/9 2 TD performance in training camp today..



“I’ve never seen a quarterback this special.. he’s going to be what fans thought Baker Mayfield would be”



HUGE praise for the 5th round pick 😳#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/TxiTZFaX9C — Cory (@coryskuza) July 28, 2025

Deion was present on the first day of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ training camp, watching his other son, safety Shilo Sanders participate.

According to reports, Sanders was asked by Shedeur not to attend Browns camp. Shedeur’s challenges with getting proper reps are no secret. The Browns QB explained that he didn’t feel like he is performing at the level he wants.

“He didn’t want me to come” Deion told reporters. “He’s like, Dad, I’m gonna get three to four reps of practice I don’t want you to see a man like. No, I’m not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be.”

Shedeur Made Right Decision Keeping Deion Sanders Away From Browns Camp

It was probably hard for Shedeur to tell his dad that, especially with pops battling health issues, but Shedeur knows that he is on thin ice due to his draft drop and the Cleveland Browns are not an organization that exudes a winning culture. Shedeur isn’t ready to put his skills on display in front of his dad quite yet. He knows he has to get it out of the mud for real and doesn’t want any narratives or distractions developing.

“It’s so funny because this is his first time. Man, yeah, and he’s dealing with it like a pro, like he ain’t mad, he ain’t bitter and he’s like ‘I got work to do, but I’m gonna put in this work,’” NFL legend Michael Irving, a close friend of the Sanders family said.

The Sanders family have a bunch of things going on in their personal lives and on the NFL fields. The saga continues.