‘Menacing Remarks Made Against The Official’: Due To Vile Threats Karmelo Anthony’s Been Relocated and Judge Who Lowered His Bond Under FBI Watch

It was reported earlier this week that Karmelo Anthony, the high school junior charged with murder in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, has been moved to an undisclosed location after what family representatives call a surge in “death threats, harassment, and intimidation.”

On Monday (April 21), the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), a civil and human rights and security group working with the Anthony family, confirmed with Fox 4 News in Texas that a court approved the relocation to “ensure his immediate safety.”

Karmelo Anthony and the judge who lowered his bond, Angela Tucker (L), have been under the attack of racist threats. Anthony, accused of stabbing and killing Austin Metcalf, has been relocated for safety and the FBI is involved.

Karmelo Anthony On House Arrest: NGAN Relocate Him For Safety

The 17-year-old had previously been released on house arrest after a bond reduction from $1 million to $250,000.

“We are sharing images and documentation of the threats the family has faced this past weekend to make the public aware of the dangerous atmosphere that has been created — an atmosphere fueled by organized hate, systemic racism, and intentional misinformation,” said the president of NGAN, Dominique Alexander, in the news release.

NGAN reports an increase in harassment and threats towards the Anthony family, including people taking photos, and sending disturbing mail, like a copy of Metcalf’s obituary.

NGAN also reported suspicious activity around the home such as repeated drive throughs, loitering, false food deliveries, and individuals circling the home to intimidate the Anthonys.

Rally Held At Scene Of Austin Metcalf Murder With “Protect White Americans” Signs

The decision to move Karmelo became a no brainer when a rally was held at Frisco’s Kuykendall Stadium, where participants carried signs reading “Protect White Americans” and “Stop Black Violence on White Americans.”

The event was organized by Edward “Jake” Lang, reportedly a Florida man who was previously charged and later pardoned for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

“It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society,” Alexander said, as his team continues to coordinate with local law enforcement to protect the Anthony’s family throughout this legal process.

Judge Who Lowered Karmelo Anthony Bond Threatened

In the meantime, the judge who lowered Anthony’s bail and allowed him to return home under ankle monitotring until trial, has also had to deal with major backlash.

Collin County district judge Angela Tucker, who was elected as a Republican, has been receiving racist attacks after reducing the bond. Some social media accounts have even posted her image online with insults.

TMZ Sports recently reported that the Collin County Sheriff’s Office says it has increased protection for Tucker.

“The CCSO said ‘court staff and concerned citizens’ reported the menacing remarks made against the official … and now, its team of investigators, as well as the FBI are probing the matter,” TMZ Sports said. “Additionally, the CCSO told us it’s on the hunt for any party who has released private and personal information about the judge to the public.”

Karmelo Anthony Raised Nearly $500K Through GiveSendGo For Legal Defense

While under house arrest, Tucker said Karmelo Anthony would only be permitted to leave home with her permission. He will also need to be with an adult at all times, and cannot contact the Metcalf family, even on social media.

People are still livid over the close to $500K that the Anthony family has received as donations for Karmelo’s legal counsel. Reports that the family has moved into a new $900K home purchased with the donation money were later proved to be false, but it is within the family’s right to use the money for anything related to the case including security and legal measures taken to ensure Anthony’s safety.