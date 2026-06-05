‘He Need To Get Off Like Chow Did’: Day 1 Starts and People Are Outraged After No Blacks Are Chosen As Jurors For Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial

Karmelo Anthony is facing first-degree murder charges for the April 2025 fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf following a seating dispute under a stadium tent at a Frisco regional track meet. Police say the incident occurred after the two teens got into an argument over seating in the stands.

Things escalated quickly and Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife. A little over 13 months later Anthony is set to stand trial in the murder of Metcalf, where he’ll definitely has the odds stacked against him following the selection of jurors.

Jury selection in Karmelo Anthony murder case delivers major blow to defense as trial begins https://t.co/gGrVUbDFQ7 pic.twitter.com/x7fPq5E4ej — New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2026

No Blacks Selected As Jurors

Anthony and his team face an uphill to prove the teen’s innocence while claiming self-defense in the matter. Reports say, of the almost 600 possible jurors, a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was seated. None are Black, after prosecutors struck qualified candidates from that group. The defense challenged the strikes, but the judge allowed it.

Court officials have also banned cameras and limited electronics in the courtroom in an attempt to keep the very highly publicized and racially charged proceedings orderly.

🚨 Karmelo Anthony trial begins with a debate over who started the confrontation.



Details: https://t.co/DssByr4BCt pic.twitter.com/s0hVXwClmI — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2026

Social Media Has Plenty To Say About Jury Selection

The racial hostility surrounding this case is heavy, and as the trial gets underway fans took to social media to express their feelings on the matter.

“Looks like Emmett’s jury,” a fan said. “Yeah, he fried,” one netizen agreed. “His defense attorney is supposed to be one of the best! And I’m pretty sure this has to be AI/false information due to the fact they cannot release any information regarding the jury before the trail even starts due to safety reason and court rules, or at least that’s what I thought,” another fan said. “Looks like A.I. you mean to tell me all the jurors look closely like another person and everyone is wearing nearly the same thing,” a fan replied. “You still got time to hire that attorney from Mr Chow,” a fan quipped. “Can’t tell me the Austin kid wasn’t being a prick to him, highly doubt this was an unprovoked attack. I really hope this kid gets a fair trial, we all make impulsive mistakes at some point in our lives,” a fan mentioned. “Grounds for a new trial,” a fan said. “I’m more than sure they don’t show jurors before trial,” another fan said. “He need to get off like Chow just did, and Karmelo didn’t have prior history,” a fan quipped.

NGAN Calls Out Jury Selection

In the aftermath of the jury selection, the Next Generation Action Network posted on X that it was “outraged” that none of the 18 jurors (11 women and seven men) are Black.

“The prosecution used its final strikes to remove the remaining qualified Black jurors from the jury pool, raising serious concerns about fairness and equal justice,” the group said. “We respect the court, but we will not remain silent.”

They also mentioned that some of the 18 jurors are indeed people of color but none are African-American.

Day 1 Of Trial, Prosecutors Paint Grim Picture

Prosecutors described the killing as unjustified during opening statements. Collin County First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye told the jury the case has nothing to do with race and that video evidence would reveal the truth.



Defense Fights Back



The defense also claimed Anthony, who is 5’8″ and about 130 pounds, and has epilepsy, was fearful of the larger Metcalf brothers, who according to earlier reports had a reputation as intimidating guys. Lead defense attorney Mike Howard said Anthony made a split-second decision out of fear after being confronted and physically touched first.

Karmelo Anthony Is An A-Student

The defense emphasized Anthony’s background as an A-student and athlete.

If racial composition of the jury directly effects the outcome of these kinds of cases, then the defense has its work cut out for it on top of dealing with the legal complexities and severity of a murder case.The trial is expected to last two weeks.