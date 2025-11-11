“Unc, I’m A White Girl You Can Trust’: Justina Valentine Assures Shannon Sharpe ‘She’s Been To The Cookout For A Long Time Now’ So She’s Safe Business

Shannon Sharpe seems to be getting his career back on track ever since the scandal with a 20-year-old OnlyFans model that cost him reportedly millions of dollars and his plush job hosting ESPN “First Take” The drama that the scandal caused also brought light to the risks and tribulations that successful Black men go through, especially when they get entangled in a potentially volatile situation with a white woman.

While some people felt Shannon was dumb for getting himself caught up with a much younger woman whose soul mission was to scam him out of money, others felt that their were racial undertones that caused people to lash out at him – whether it be other races or his own. Black women offered little sympathy and chastised him for “chasing” white women. Others chalked it up as a lesson learned.

Justina Valentine Reminds Shannon Sharpe That She’s Not Like Other White Women

However, there are some women such as MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” star Justina Valentine, whose May appearance on an episode of “Nightcap” resurfaced, who understands Sharpe’s pain and doesn’t want to be associated with any of the past women who have tried to hit Unc’s pockets up while blemishing his NFL Hall of Fame legacy with allegations of sexual misdeeds.

At the end of the conversation between Valentine and co-hosts Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and former NBA star Joe Johnson, reality met comedy in a special way.

“Justina, thank you for your time,” Sharpe said. “We appreciate you stopping by “Nightcap”. We definitely gonna get you on “Club Shay Shay.” I don’t think we have ever had a white woman on the show.”

Justina Valentine Wants To Be First White Woman On “Uncle Shay Shay” Podcast

Nobody was ready for Valentine’s response.

“Well Shay Shay, we know what happens with you and white woman, but I’m a different kind Unc. Don’t worry… I been to the cookout for a long time now. Don’t worry about it,” Valentine said before adding, “So Chad, Unc and Unc, Remember I’m a white girl you can trust, we gonna talk later.”

Sharpe said: “Boy some things I just gone never live down,” Sharpe replied, as he laughed with his co-hosts about Valentine’s true comedy.

Who Is Justina Valentine?

Justina Valentine is a multifaceted, rising entertainment industry talent. She is a triple threat as she has made a name for herself in music, television, and social media. Valentine, 39, was born in Passaic County, New Jersey and first turned heads with her unique blend of hip-hop and R&B.

Justina Valentine, pictured her with rapper Freddie Gibbs, stole the show when she joined Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco on their “Nightcap podcast. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Her television appearances, particularly on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” have catapulted her status within the industry and she established herself as one Nick Cannon’s most notable co-conspirators on the legendary show. Valentine also has 11.5M followers on Tiki Tok alone, further cementing her undeniable influence in the digital age.

In addition to all of those things, when she mentioned cookout invitations she wasn’t lying. She’s been able to go head-to-head in rap diss battles, holding her own against some of the most accomplished lyricists, celebrities and performers of the digital era. All the while, keeping her unique, authentic style. It takes a person with a special touch such as Valentine to even broach the subject of Shannon’s past troubles on the show. The delivery, the comedic relief for a situation that has torn most of the soul from Sharpe, it was all perfect.

Shannon Sharpe Had Several White Women File Legal Action Against Him

The legendary tight end who won three Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens was on top of the world as a podcaster and daily in-studio co-host to Stephen A.Smith was fired from ESPN following his settlement of a high-profile lawsuit involving lewd allegations. Prior to his run at ESPN, Shannon had a seven-year run with Skip Bayless on FOX Sports that ended shortly after the 2023 finals and was marked with tension.

Prior to Sharpe’s recent legal trouble with Instagram model Gabrielle Zuniga that reportedly cost him millions in the lawsuit settlement and his job at ESPN, reports surfaced about Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend Michele Evans speaking about her dealings with the gridiron legend. In 2023, Evans filed a defamation suit against him. She claims she also filed for a restraining order against him in 2010, only to drop it a few months later. She claims that outside pressure led to her dropping the petition.

“He had asked me to break up with my husband at the time. I was dating Shannon and my husband at the same time” Evans said.

Justina Valentine wants to become the first white woman to appear on “Club Shay Shay.” (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)

Evans Accuses Sharpe Of Abuse

In multiple interviews, Evans says that the two dated from 2002 to 2010 and she wanted to end things because she believed Sharpe was cheating on her.

“He’s not a faithful person. So, I wasn’t going to be faithful to a non-faithful person. It just doesn’t work that way, not for me, anyway,” Evans told the Sun. Evans, who was married at the time says Sharpe was not happy about her trying to end things.

Sharpe’s moment with Valentine is proof that people feel his pain, but he also has a long way to go before these things are truly behind him and he might have to embrace it because he still has a fan base and people are still tuning in.