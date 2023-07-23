“Just Playing Faster, Not Thinking As Much” | 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Travon Walker Expects To Build On Solid Rookie Season For Jaguars

Last season under first-year head coach Doug Pederson the Jacksonville Jaguars went on to win the AFC South division title and clinch a playoff berth. That was followed up by completing the third-biggest comeback in playoff history as the Jags overcame a 30-3 deficit to shock the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the wild card round.

A huge part of the Jags’ turnaround was quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who improved across the board.

But it was also the Jaguars’ opportunistic defense that played a huge role in the team’s surprising success. One of the key cogs on that defense was 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, who finished the season with 3.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, five tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

While those numbers don’t jump off the screen, Walker did improve weekly, and he posted 43 QB pressures, which ranked fourth among all rookies.

Walker Vows To Better In 2023

After a solid rookie showing, Walker knows he’ll be counted on to raise his play in year two. During a recent interview with team’s website, the former Georgia Bulldogs star had this to say.

“I want to focus more on just playing faster, not thinking as much, playing with a clear head,” Walker said. “I’ve been in the scheme, so I really shouldn’t be thinking as much. Now I should be concentrating on the game of football to understand how veteran players do certain things, what are some tendencies I can pick up on from formations, things of that nature.

“There’s so much going on in the rookie season, coming into a new scheme, new coaches, just having to get a feel of the people that I’m going to be around. Now I just really go back to the basics fundamental game of football.”

Walker is joined by a young and talented defensive core for the Jags. One that includes fellow edge rusher Josh Allen, linebackers Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokon and cornerback Tyson Campbell.

Walker Has Canton Dreams

Walker was a late bloomer at Georgia, and the belief is he’ll become the consistent force rushing the passer he was for the Bulldogs in 2021. While he isn’t all about individual accomplishments, he does have one he wants to reach.

“I wouldn’t say it’s about accolades, but my main accolade is the gold jacket for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Walker said. “I feel like if I get the gold jacket, the Super Bowl, all of that’ll come with that.”

One thing Walker prides himself on is getting better and perfecting his craft, and for a guy who has Canton aspirations, you wouldn’t expect anything else.