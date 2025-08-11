‘Had Lindsey’s LSU ID On His Person’: Freshman Running Back JT Lindsey Arrested For Harboring Murder Suspects and Arsenal Of Guns In Dorm Room

LSU freshman running back JT Lindsey surrendered to campus police on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Lindsey is charged with two felony counts of accessory after-the-fact to second degree murder, according to his attorney via WAFB-TV.

🇺🇸🏈🚨LSU RB J.T. Lindsey was arrested for allegedly hiding 2 teen murder suspects in his dorm for nearly 2 weeks. Cops found multiple guns, including 2 AR-15s. Lindsey says he didn’t know they were wanted & was away at football camp, but a witness claims he admitted knowing.… pic.twitter.com/wxzcg4qbey — GoodMorningRooster (@RoosterGM) August 10, 2025

Lindsey is accused of allowing two individuals — 17-year-old Shemell Jacobs and 18-year-old Keldrick — to stay in his LSU dorm room earlier this year, according to the arrest warrant obtained by the outlet.

Those individuals are accused of killing 17-year-old Corey Brooks in a fatal shooting in Alexandria, La., in May. Lindsey surrendered to campus police on Friday. East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is temporarily suspended Lindsey from all football activities until the legal resolution of his felony charges. The talented four-star runningback’s bond was set at $5,000 and he was released later on Friday.

According to court documents:

“On 8/4/25 LSUPD was contacted by the U.S. Marshals Service, asking for help in locating the suspect,” the arrest warrant said. “LSUPD was able to quickly locate Jacobs via surveillance footage and found him to be in and around Riverbend Hall. At approx. 1815 hrs LSUPD, along with assisting law enforcement agencies, were able to locate both Jacobs and Jordan in apartment 4071 of Riverbend Hall. Jaiden Lindsey is a resident of apartment 4071.

“In addition to this, Jacobs had Lindsey’s LSU ID on his person and was able to provide Lindsey’s personal pin code, which allowed him to come and go from the apartment and dorm building. When reviewing recorded surveillance footage, Lindsey can be seen in the dorm building with Jacobs and Jordan as far back as 7/24/25 and on multiple occasions, Jacobs and Jordan come and go without Lindsey, using his LSU ID to access the (dorm).”

Marshalls Found Arsenal In Lindsey’s Dorm Room

Lindsey might have been spared the arrest, but police said they found an arsenal of firearms in the dorm room, including two AR-15 rifles, a Draco and a Glock, according to WAFB-TV.



LSU Freshman JT Lindsey’s Lawyer Says He Didn’t Know Friends Were Wanted For Murder

Despite the terrible situation, Lindsey’s attorney, Kris Perret expressed to reporters that Lindsey did not know Jacobs and Jordan were wanted for murder and that he was at football camp at the time of the alleged offense. He also added that Lindsey is not alleged to be involved in “the alleged crimes of the arrested individuals.”

“JT Lindsey is adamant that he is innocent of any alleged criminal misconduct and any allegations of wrongdoing against him,” Perret said in a statement. “He is fully cooperating with authorities and looks forward to clearing his name as quickly as possible. …He was unaware that the individuals arrested had committed any crimes or that they had been accused of any crimes, or that they were wanted by the police for questioning when he allowed them to stay at his apartment.

“Had he known that the individuals were accused of any crimes or wanted by the police, he would not have allowed them into his apartment or associated with them in any manner.”



Police Say Lindsey Was Aware His Friends Committed Murder



However, the arrest warrant is alleging that JT was aware that his friends Jacobs and were wanted for murder, citing an interview with “an associate of Lindsey.” If so, Lindsey was knowingly harboring fugitives and murder suspects and that is the issue that needs to be resolved before he can even think about being reinstated. An innocent verdict still might not be enough for Lindsey who allowed people who were not students or members of the football team to use his room as a hang out spot.



According to an affidavit signed by the lead investigative detective, police feel there is no way that Lindsey wasn’t aware of the situation with his two friends.



What Does Future Hold For JT Lindsey?

Lindsey had a bright future ahead with Brian Kelly and LSU. He was the 2024 winner of The Warrick Dunn Award, an honor presented each year by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) to a top junior or senior football player in the state.

Looks like Ju’Juan Johnson is back at RB. LSU moved him to QB in the offseason, but now that JT Lindsey is suspended, the RB room could use some extra depth pic.twitter.com/2gEPtF8a02 — Reed Darcey (@byreeddarcey) August 11, 2025

Perret said his client maintains his innocence and will fiercely fight these charges.

“At this time, guys, we are cooperating with LSU PD,” Perret said. “My client maintains he’s fully innocent of all charges and any wrongdoing. We hope to get this straightened out pretty quick, and that’s all we have to say at this point. We will have more later.”

