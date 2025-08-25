“Peanut Butter Tupac Is Out Over Her Skis” | Jason Whitlock Calls Out “Idiots” Matt Barnes, Cam Newton, and Stephen Jackson In Response To Joy Taylor’s Rant

Former Fox Sports colleagues Jason Whitlock and Joy Taylor are beefing, and it stems from Whitlock’s insensitive comments about Taylor when allegations of workplace misconduct charges were levied against her and others at the network. At the time of the announcement Whitlock referred to Taylor as dangerous with her “big cans and peanut butter skin.”

For months Taylor played coy and didn’t respond to Whitlock’s comments. That it until former NFL MVP Cam Newton rehashed the comments during her appearance on his “Funky Friday” podcast. That’s when Taylor laid into the former Ball State offensive lineman with a fiery rant, unleashing an epic rant that sounded nothing like the Fox Sports broadcaster we’d come to know.

Whitlock Responds To Taylor’s Rant

In a now viral reel, Whitlock unleashed his own fiery rant back at Taylor with this:

“Of course. Peanut Butter Tupac is out over her skis. Someone who cares about her needs should hold an intervention and get her out of her gangsta delusions.”

That response by Whitlock was sparked by these spicy comments by Taylor.

“Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol if he’s being honest,” Taylor said.

“I’m only aware of this from adjacent conversations, I did not watch a single second as I couldn’t give a f— less and I have not consumed any of it. He said something about peanut butter, right? What a shock. Food.”

Being a woman in sports media isn’t easy…@JoyTaylorTalks opens up about the grind, the growth, and leaving FS1 on her OWN terms



Joy Taylor episode drops TOMORROW at 4PM ET! pic.twitter.com/7mbSdkjhLX — Funky Friday (@FunkyFriday) August 21, 2025

Whitlock Takes Shot At Other Sports Media Personalities

During his diatribe Whitlock referred to former athlete sports media podcasters Matt Barnes, Cam Newton, and Stephen Jackson as “idiots.” He also called ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith an idiot. Not done, he even told Taylor to “go back to Pittsburgh or Miami where she was before she slept her way to the top.”

Considering his longstanding beef with the aforementioned Smith, it’s highly plausible the “First Take” star will at some point respond to being called out of his name.

Fans Chime In On Beef

Whitlock’s supporters came out in droves to pile on Taylor.

“She’s out of her league. Whitlock earned his job, she slept her way in,” one fan said.

“Joy Taylor is built funny. That’s why a lot of her pics are from the chest up. Let’s be real,” another fan quipped.

“Funny how she’s disses your body when she has one of the worst body shapes I’ve seen on a woman,” another fan mentioned.

From the looks of it, this beef is just simmering and nowhere near well done.