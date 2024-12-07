“Embarrassed to Admit Somebody Broke Into My House”: Jonathan Casillas Reveals Depths Of Depression After Thieves Stole His Super Bowl Rings

Home invasions have lasting affects on the victims. Whether you are home or fortunate enough to be away, the lasting effects of losing not just momentary items but items of strong sentimental value can be hard to deal with.

When the items that were stolen from your home are two Super Bowl rings, there’s no amount that can replace the loss.

Former NFL linebacker Jonathan Casillas joined the Shadow League’s “Locker Room” podcast to share the story of how he lost the Super Bowl rings he won with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in 2009 and Tom Brady’s Patriots in 2015. Also, how he’s still dealing with the psychological affects of that loss.

“This is like a huge issue for me” Casillas,” shared with “Locker Room” host Osei The Dark Secret. “I do not have my Super Bowl rings.”

How Did Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas Lose His Rings?

Casillas, who won his rings in Super Bowl XLIV and XLIX, reveals something he says he never told anyone before.

“A few years ago, my house got robbed, Casillas said. “I was going to Florida to see my mother for Mother’s Day. I came back and someone broke into my house.”

”They stole a lot of different things but of course my two prized possessions (Super Bowl rings) … the priceless things I had in my house.”

He continued: “I came back to a house that was torn apart. I B-lined to my bedroom and I didn’t have them in protective cases, I had them out in a trophy like situation and they took ’em.”

Casillas says the robbers knew exactly what they were looking for, which freaked him out.

“I was a victim,” Casillas explained. “They targeted me and they were not sloppy. They were very tight. Didn’t take my laptop or iPad. Didn’t take anything you could track. … They took some expensive things, but nothing more valuable than my two Super Bowl rings.”

Getting Robbed Of Super Bowl Rings Drove Jonathan Casillas Into Depression: Didn’t Have Insurance?

“It sent me into a long depression” Casillas said of the home robbery that cost him his Super Bowl bling. “It wasn’t the fact that my rings were stolen. It was the … lack of care on my behalf. Having rings just out and not having them in a safe when I’m gone.”

“I didn’t have insurance on them, which made me question myself. If you value these things so much, why didn’t you protect and value them? You don’t even have insurance on them,” Casillas said, further chastising himself.

Casillas says the embarrassment of what he perceived as a lack of responsibility and common sense made him hesitant to tell anyone that his rings had been stolen.

Casillas Hides Truth About Super Bowl Rings Being Stolen

Casillas says he can purchase new hardware, but he hasn’t yet. He’s still processing it all this time later.

When his dad asks him to bring the rings over to let him see them, Casillas revealed that he would make excuses. When fans ask him where his rings are, “I say I left them at the crib,” he admits.

The physical act of being robbed and the mental effect it has on you when your safe space is violated by an outsider is tough enough.

Theft Of Jonathan Casillas’ Super Bowl Rings Made Him Question Himself

Casillas says, “It was hard for me to get over (getting robbed),” because it crushed his spirits and made him question his capacity as a human being to function and protect himself.

“I was embarrassed to admit somebody broke into my house,” Casillas said. “I was embarrassed to admit I didn’t have my rings in a safe. I was embarrassed to admit somebody stole my rings.” “They were in my bedroom, which was locked,” Casillas explained. “I have a camera, they cut the cameras. I don’t know if I locked my bedroom. I might have left my door open. … So, when you ask me about the rings it takes that kind of turn, because I started questioning if I’m doing all the things I need to do to protect what’s mine.”

Casillas says the entire situation transformed his living habits. He’s now focused on staying on top of in-home security surveillance. He’s paying more attention to the sensor and alerts around his house late at night.

“If I paid attention to the security alert, it would have told me that my power is disconnected.,” Casillas said regretfully. “Those are …multiple reasons are why I kind of went into a depression.”