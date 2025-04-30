“It Was Nothing Like We’d Ever Scene”: Eyewitness Accounts Of John Elway Golf Accident That Killed Longtime Business Partner Jeff Sperbeck Say ‘Wife ‘Was Hysterical’

John Elway is known for his game-winning drives in the clutch. His recent golf accident turned into the drive of death for his close friend and former agent, Jeff Sperbeck.

Elway was driving the cart when Sperbeck reportedly fell off and hit his head on asphalt, leaving him in need of life support, according to reports. It was a freak accident that resulted in Elway’s partner succumbing to injuries sustained from the fall at 62 years old.

#NFL legend #JohnElway was driving the golf cart in the accident that left his longtime friend, Jeff Sperbeck, on life support. #TMZSports' @mikejbabcock breaks down the latest in the developing story. pic.twitter.com/mZx1P7Dp6E — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 30, 2025

John Elways Business Partner Passes In Golf Cart Accident

The legendary Denver Broncos icon, according to TMZ, is clear of any wrongdoing, as the video suggests there is no evidence of Elway driving recklessly and he doesn’t appear to be under the influence. There probably won’t be any legal repercussions, unless Sperbeck’s family wants to pursue a bag in court for possible negligence.

According to reports, Sperbeck didn’t go out without a fight, holding onto dear life for a couple of days before he gave out, officially passing away on Wednesday at a Palm Springs hospital.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Who Is John Elway?

This is unfortunate for the great John Elway, who played 16 years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and won two Super Bowls. He then furthered his legend by serving as the franchise’s general manager and vice president, bringing in Peyton Manning and winning one more Super Bowl for the franchise before transitioning to a consultant role. Elway and the Broncos parted ways in 2023 when his contract expired.

Who Is Jeff Sperbeck?

Sperbeck was a respected NFL agent for 30 years, representing over 100 NFL players, coaches, and executives. Sperbeck crafted long-lasting relationships with his clients as evidenced by his close relationship with the 64-year-old Elway.

Elway and Sperbeck continued as business partners after Elway retired in 1999. Ventures included 7 Cellars wine and Elway’s various restaurants with Sperbeck serving as Elway’s marketing representative since the early 1990s. Sperbeck, a Southern California resident, would reportedly accompany Elway whenever the team played on the West Coast, when the Hall of Famer quarterback was working as an executive.

Elway was reportedly the one who called 9-1-1 after the fall and is reportedly beyond devastated. Elway’s 32-year-old son Jack was also a passenger in the golf cart but wasn’t harmed.

Eyewitness details events of golf cart accident over the weekend in La Quinta involving Elway and longtime agent/business partner Jeff Sperbeck, shared accounts of the tragedy via @KESQ

EXCLUSIVE: Eyewitness details events of golf cart accident over the weekend in La Quinta involving NFL legend John Elway and longtime agent/business partner Jeff Sperbeck who is in critical care at this time. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/iU17lX18Md — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 30, 2025

One eyewitness, a woman, said “it had to have happened one minute before us pulling up and we got there, and he was unfortunately lying on the ground and there were people surrounding him, trying to make sure he was OK. And people were on the phone trying to get help there as quickly as they possibly could. It was so scary it was nothing like we’ve ever seen. His wife was hysterical. As we were leaving, we heard the ambulance coming in.”

Condolences are pouring in throughout the sports world as details develop.

One fan on social media says Elway needs to think about laying off the golf carts.

Elway had a group out at Castle Pines Golf club few months ago and caused $50k in damage in the parking lot. Might be time for him to tone it down a bit — Richard (@RichardBangz) April 30, 2025

“Elway had a group out at Castle Pines Golf club few months ago and caused $50k in damage in the parking lot. Might be time for him to tone it down a bit,” the fan claimed.

.