‘Lack Of Privacy Has Been Difficult For Me’: Joe Burrow’s Home Invasion Exposed Possible Olivia Love Triangle Involving 23-Year-Old Sports Illustrated Model

Every superstar pro athlete has some drama in his personal life and it usually involves women in one way or another. Even a guy like Joe Burrow, who is considered one of the NFL’s greatest talents, has some things in his personal life that he doesn’t want to get out until he’s ready to tell it.



Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, 28, and Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton, 23, were pictured in New York City over the weekend together, enjoying the nightlife. (Getty Images/Screenshot IG)

Sometimes an event or circumstance takes place that puts a dent in the best laid plans of mice and men.

Joe Burrow Dating Sports Illustrated Model Olivia Ponton

Such is the case with Burrow and his relationship with model Olivia Ponton, which seemingly has been confirmed as romance rumors have circulated about the couple for months, ever since the latter was revealed to be at his home the night it was burglarized.

The Cincinnati Bengals star, 28, and the Sports Illustrated model, 23, were pictured in New York City over the weekend together, enjoying the nightlife. According to reports, Burrow was rocking a backwards baseball cap, a blue sweatshirt-like and jeans. Ponton was dressed casually in black shorts and a white, collared front-tied shirt.

Reports say the couple club-hopped in Manhattan before returning to Ponton’s apartment in the early hours, according to E! News. This most recent date comes just months after Burrow’s Cincinnati home was burglarized in December, while he was on the road with his team against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ponton Arrived At Burrow’s Home The Night Of Burglary & Called Police

At the time, reports revealed that Ponton had been at the QB’s home that night and was the one who called the police. A police report obtained by TMZ Sports claims that the robbery was called in by a 22-year-old female, later identified as Ponton, at 8:14 p.m.

The call transcript reveals the woman on the phone saying she saw a “shattered bedroom window” and a “ransacked” room upon her arrival.

“Someone broke into my house … It’s like completely messed up,” she told authorities.

Burrow, who had a breakout season in 2021 when he led the Bengals to their first playoff win since 1990, ending the longest active drought in the four major North American sports, and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI, addressed the robbery days after it occurred. NFL players have been the targets of robberies at gunpoint, car jackings, home invasions and worse over the years.

Burrows said: “I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share so that’s all I got to say about that.

“We live a public life, and you know, one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy and that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career,” he added, acknowledging the challenges of fame. “Still learning, but I understand it’s a life that we choose. Doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”

Washington Legend Sean Taylor Died During Home Invasion In 2007

The tragic death of former Washington Redskins great Sean Taylor is always a harsh reminder about what can happen to any celebrity. Taylor, 24 at the time, was shot and killed by two home invaders that thought he was on the road with the NFL team, but he was nursing an injury at the time and remained behind at home.



The assailants had reportedly been brought to the home by cousins of Taylor’s during a prior event. Taylor was shot in his femoral artery in an attempt to thwart the criminals. He was a fan favorite and is celebrated yearly by the football community.

Fans Thought Burrow Was Still In Relationship With Olivia Holzmacher: Maybe He Is

Thankfully, Burrow’s new love interest wasn’t home at the time of the break-in, but from her presence at the home, it was confirmed through reports that the couple had been “hooking up” months before the robbery.

“They have been hooking up since the early fall, and are keeping it casual,” the source claimed.

This threw a bit of a twist into the Joe Burrow love timeline because prior to the robbery Burrow was thought to be in a long-term relationship with his college sweetheart, Olivia Holzmacher, since 2017. Fans even speculated that the couple were engaged in 2023 after Holzmacher tagged the football player in an Instagram post featuring an engagement ring.

That same season, Burrow signed, at the time, the largest contract in NFL history in terms of annual salary and led the Bengals to their first consecutive division title in franchise history. Somewhere along there the 23-year-old model caught Burrow’s eye. Maybe he is still in a relationship with Holzmacher.

Joe Burrow has reportedly been with his college sweetheart, Olivia Holzmacher, since 2017. Apparently around 2023 he ditched her for Sports illustrated super model Olivia Ponton. (Getty Images)

A young quarterback, who led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season, while winning his second Comeback Player of the Year award, has his choice of women.

You have to admit, it is a bit of an “I gotcha moment,” considering he was keeping his new lady on the low. Looks like there’s more going on there than Burrow cared to share.