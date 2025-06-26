‘Talk All You Want With Your Pig Face and Your Ugly Personality!’: WNBA Star Jewell Loyd’s Mother Gets Into Clash With Fans Over Picture With Indiana Fever Star Sophie Cunnigham

Where would the WNBA be without its drama and storylines? Most of them, in some way or another, always involve Caitlin Clark either directly or indirectly. Fans are separated along very distinct lines when it comes to player-allegiances. It is often the cause of most of the attacks and debates concerning the WNBA.

Jewell Loyd‘s mom, Gwendolyn Loyd, shared a picture with Caitlin Clark’s teammate Sophie Cunningham, the culprit in a recent brawl with Jacy Sheldon of the Golden State Valkyries. It caused quite a stir with fans of Angel Reese and other star players not named Double C.

Loyd’s mom fired back after being criticized online for sharing photos with Cunningham. Jewell Loyd’s mother regularly attends her games with the LAs Vegas Aces courtside and hooked up with Cunningham during Sunday’s Las Vegas and Indiana Fever game.

On Monday, she shared pictures with Cunningham on X. In the caption, she wrote:

“When you run into the Ms. Sophie Cunningham! Yes suh!”

When you run into the Ms Sophie Cunningham! Yes suh! pic.twitter.com/lhFWfmGAgz — Gwendolyn Loyd (@gwenloyd1) June 23, 2025

Social Media Says Jewell Loyd’s Mom Was Hunting Indiana Fever WNBA All-Star Votes For Daughter, Jewell

The trolls came out soon after, with some fans accusing Jewell Loyd’s mom of deliberately sharing the photo to influence Fever fans to vote for her daughter for the All-Star game as the voting comes down to the wire.

One fan said some vicious things about her appearance:

“Whew but disrespected and tried to make fun of Virginia firing Tina Thompson!! I thought that was so classless!! Now all I keep seeing is her bad orange wig, clown makeup, long ashy feet going at it with ppl about Jewell. Count the number of WNBA moms that does this…I’ll wait.”

Mama Loyd wasn’t having the disrespect.

“You can talk all you want with your pig face and your ugly personality! Nothing but hate! You can kiss my orange ____! Hater! I’m done with haters like you!”

You can talk all you want with your pig face and your ugly personality! Nothing but hate! You can kiss my orange ____! Hater! I’m done with haters like you! — Gwendolyn Loyd (@gwenloyd1) June 24, 2025

WNBA Star Jewell Loyd’s Mom Exchanged Insults With Fans On Social Media

Now this is the kind of WNBA catfight that is helping the league soar. Now we have moms going at it with fans and holding back nothing.

As Jewell Loyd’s mom went at it with fans on social media, one troll compared her to Candace Owens.

To which, Loyd responded: “Coward! You don’t know anything about me! I take pictures with all the WNBA women! Take the cover off so we can see you!” Loyd responded.

The Fever lost that game to the Aces, 89-81 before rebounding with a win on Tuesday, despite Caitlin Clark’s abysmal three-point shooting streak, having missed 22 of her last 23 three-point shots. She’s admitted that she’s in a shooting funk and the anti-Clark committee doesn’t want the opposition extending olive branches in the middle of a WNBA season battle.

Gwendolyn Loyd Sits Courtside, Takes Pictures With Stars Of Opposing WNBA Teams

Jewell’s mom had to know that taking a picture with Cunningham – who is a lightning rod right now, as her sex appeal, fashion, a scandal involving her former GM in Phoenix and the embracing of her social-media appointed role as Caitlin Clark’s enforcer has elevated her popularity and almost doubled her social media followers – would cause some heat.

It definitely shouldn’t fall back on Loyd, who has had an illustrious WNBA career. Before arriving in Vegas this season, Loyd had an illustrious career in Seattle, winning multiple championships and making six WNBA All-Star squads. The move to Vegas, who have won NBA championships in two of the past three seasons, hasn’t bore the fruit the veteran had hoped for to complete her potential Hall of Fame resume.

Loyd is still finding her role in the Aces offense When Kelsey Plum signed with the Los Angeles Sparks, Loyd was supposed to step in and fill the shooting void, however, she’s been struggling and shooting only 37.0% in 13 games.

The 31-year-old is averaging just 11.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.5 apg this season. This is after averaging 19.7 points in 2023 and a whopping 24.7 points in 2024 with Seattle. With the Aces struggling to find consistency (7-7), Loyd has been finding a groove lately, so a late All-star push by her mom isn’t the worst idea.

On the flip side, the 11-year veteran definitely doesn’t need her mom making her a target of every team in the W outside of Indiana, whose fans have expressed the fact that they don’t want the love. It gets real out here on these WNBA fan fields.