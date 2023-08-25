Jets WR Corey Davis Stepping Away From Football At Age 28 To Spend More Time With Family | Big Blow To Jets WR Room

On Wednesday New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announced via his Instagram account that he was stepping away from the game of football.

Davis, 28, was entering the final year of a three-year, $37.5 million deal signed with the Jets in 2021. Davis, who decided to skip OTAs was due to make $10.5 million this season, but the catch was none of it was guaranteed, putting his roster spot in jeopardy come final cuts.

The team added plenty of wide receiver help this offseason, with the additions Allan Lazard and Randall Cobb coming over from Green Bay to team with Aaron Rodgers again. And the Jets also brought it speedy Mecole Hardman who’s also a return specialist. With that, Davis’ role became uncertain, and his missing 12 games the last two seasons didn’t help matters either.

"My heart goes out to him and his family"



Robert Saleh on Corey Davis' decision to retire from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/bXgW2Rma5g — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 23, 2023

Davis Had Reportedly Been Mulling Decision For Awhile

“For some time now I have been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football,” Davis said. “This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. “I have more blessings than I ever could have imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities that I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

The decision by Davis comes as no surprise as coaches and teammates reportedly knew he was considering this move. The Jets will support him in his next chapter, but they also feel they have a Super Bowl-contending roster even without Davis.

Davis Stepping Away Won’t Hurt WR Room

Thanks to those aforementioned wideout additions by the Jets this offseason, plus the addition of running back Dalvin Cook, quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of weaponry at his disposal. And with an undefined role for Davis as of now, it’s not as big a loss as it could’ve been if he was a more vital piece of their receiver room.

If there’s more to it, as in from a mental health aspect, let’s hope he gets the proper help he needs to be OK.

For his career, Davis the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans, has 273 receptions for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns.