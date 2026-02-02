‘Female Version Of Ryan Clark’: Jemele Hill’s Comments In The Aftermath Of Vikings Firing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Angers Some Fans

Longtime sports journalist Jemele Hill has never been afraid to express her opinion on any subject. Considered controversial at times, Hill has been known to push the envelope and say things that most would only think. That’s long been her MO and it’s definitely what she did in the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings firing GM Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah.

Last week the Vikings decided that they needed to make a change in their front office, and that meant relieving the aforementioned Adofo-Mensah from his duties. This despite signing him to an extension in May of last year.

Adofo-Mensah’s dismissal came as a surprise, and many think it was his allowing the aforementioned Darnold who led the team to a 14-3 record during his lone season in the “Twin Cities” to leave via free agency.

All the former No.3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft did was head to the Pacific Northwest and lead the Seahawks to a (14-3) record and to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Vikings are stuck with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy whose first two seasons in the league have been marred by injuries and subpar quarterback play.

Jemele Hill Comes Cuts Right To The Chase

Adofo-Mensah’s firing got sports journalist and former ESPN host Jemele Hill talking and you know she didn’t hold back.

“How many more chances would he get it he was white. This wasn’t just a football decision. It never is,” Hill said.

Hill’s comments drew the ire of many, who took to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

Fans Attack Jemele Hill For Racializing Firing Of Minnesota Vikings Black GM

The reaction was what you’d expect as it pertains to Hill, who is no stranger to controversial takes and opinions.

“The female version of Ryan Clark,” a fan said. “Her and Ryan Clark need to start a podcast….,” another fan said. “Everything’s not black or white. Sometimes a person doesn’t meet the criteria for their employer,” another fan mentioned. “Would you keep an employee around if they werent good at their job?,” another fan quipped. “That’s not all, if Sam Darnold wins the Super Bowl, they’ll fire him again, lol,” a fan said jokingly.

Hill Calls Out Falcons Hire

When the Atlanta Falcons fired Raheem Morris after just two seasons and hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Hill posted this to her X account.

“Harry Douglas was absolutely right. None of the Falcons fans I know like the Stefanski hire. He had a losing record in Cleveland and they didn’t like how he handled the Shedeur Sanders situation. They LOVE Deion in the ATL. RELATED: ‘Stefanski’s Name Not Good In The Hood’: Jemele Hill Points Out Why Falcons Ownership Is Clueless As Cleveland Browns When It Comes To ‘The Way He Treated Shedeur’ It’s a Black city, with one of the Blackest fan bases in the NFL, and they have a Black QB on their roster — so a lot of ATL fans are side-eyeing this hire. Stefanski isn’t going to get a honeymoon there.”

Rob Parker Complained About Lack Of Black Head Coaches: None Hired This Cycle

Jemele Hill isn’t alone in her criticism of how the league handles Black coaches and executives. “The Odd Couple” radio host Rob Parker mentioned it a few weeks ago, when it was becoming clear that Black head coaching candidates would not be taken seriously this hiring cycle.

RELATED: What Is The Shadow League Rooney Rule Modification? | Only NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Can Truly Guarantee Compliance

What’s Next For Hill?

Hill and former ESPN colleague Cari Champion who also happens to be a good friend of Hill’s are giving the podcast world another shot. The two are joining forced again with a new women’s sports talk show called “Flagrant and Funny.”

RELATED: ‘I Know That Unequivocally Is Not True’: Stephen A. Told Cari Champion I Made You Why Would I Play You, But Jemele Hill Says It Wasn’t Like That

The duo co-hosted a show called a Vice TV show titled “Cari and Jemele Won’t Stick to Sports” which ran from 2020-21.