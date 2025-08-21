‘Parents Nowadays Are Nuts’: Shocked NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown’s Dad’s Parking Lot Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been known throughout his NBA career as not only a NBA Finals MVP, but a social justice warrior unafraid to walk his own path, go against the corporate machine and speak against injustices in society and within the game.

Being a positive person has been his reputation. That’s why news that the father of Jaylen Brown has been arrested on charges of attempted murder in Vegas.

NBA Fans React To News Of Jaylen Brown Dad’s Attempt Murder Charge

We don’t know all of the emerging details, but according to TMZ Sports, the tragic incident unfolded during an argument over a parking spot that quickly escalated, reportedly resulting in the stabbing of a youth football coach. Naturally, NBA fans are looking for answers and pretty much shocked at the news. Some weren’t sparing Brown’s father the benefit of innocent until proven guilty.

“Parents nowadays are nuts,” said one fan. “How can you mess up that fkn bad when your son is that successful and is probably gonna make you set for the rest of your life?” asked another fan, confused as to how a parking space dispute could have elevated to criminal consequences. “Your son just got 300 mill and you out here thinking you bishop, wtf,” said another fan, referencing deceased legend Tupac’s role as Bishop in the street classic movie “Juice.” “Your son could’ve bought the whole parking lot and you stabbing people,” said a third fan in disbelief.

Who Is Jaylen Brown’s Dad, Marselles Brown?

Jaylen Brown’s father, Marselles Brown is a former heavyweight boxer who reportedly stands about 7-feet tall. Marselles was an elite athlete who achieved significant milestones in his boxing career, including becoming the World Boxing Union (WBU) C.A.M. Heavyweight Champion in 2015 and the WBU World Champion in 2016.

NBA superstar Jaylen Brown's Dad Marselles Brown is a former boxer that stands 7-feet tall.

What Do We Know About Stabbing Incident That Has Led To Jaylen Brown’s Dad’s Attempted Murder Charge?

The altercation allegedly occurred in a busy parking lot. Although Brown is not directly involved, the family connection has put the media spotlight on him, just as the NBA season is about to pop off again. Brown will have more pressure on himself than ever with the absence of his road dog Jayson Tatum, who will likely miss the entire season with an Achilles injury suffered in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Local authorities have confirmed that Brown’s father was detained at the scene and is facing serious criminal charges. Thankfully, the youth football coach, whose identity has not been disclosed, is in stable condition in the hospital. This case is still developing, and authorities are expected to provide more information in the future.