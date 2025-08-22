‘The Coach Had To Undergo Surgery’: Father Of NBA Star Jaylen Brown ‘Door Dings’ A Car. Instead Of Apologizing, Pops Allegedly Stabs Football Coach ’25 Times’ In His Back

Since news broke of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s dad being arrested for allegedly stabbing a man over situation with a car, more details are emerging that doesn’t make Quinton Marselles Brown look good. According to reports. Jaylen Brown’s father is said to have swung a knife at a man “25 times,” according to a statement given to police by an eyewitness. These alleged actions have led to a former boxing champion and father to one of the NBA’s biggest and brightest stars being charged with attempted murder. Brown was booked into Clark County Detention Center Thursday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

Eyewitnesses say the confrontation sparked in a Las Vegas park, where Brown allegedly stabbed another man over a “door ding,” 3 News in Las Vegas reported. Jaylen Brown’s dad arrested for attempted murder in parking lot stabbing

Witnesses tell police that the ordeal sparked when Marselles Brown’s SUV allegedly hit the passenger-side door of another vehicle occupied by a man and a woman. The accident prompted the passengers to step out and investigate the potential damages. The woman reportedly told police that the man in the SUV, believed to be Brown, was not remorseful at all and was very aggressive, claiming that “it was just a bump” before insulting her boyfriend. Even calling him a “bitcha–,” which elevated the situation to a point where the woman’s boyfriend slapped the mirror on the SUV.

Quinton Marselles Brown was a pro boxing champion who went 33-18 in his career. (Screenshot/Instagram)

According to witnesses, after the boyfriend turned his back, Brown walked from his SUV over to the passenger “while producing [an] unknown object from his right side” and then “swung his arm in a straight stabbing motion and struck [the boyfriend] in his back.”

According to police reports, it was a brutal attack, that consisted of Brown swinging his knife at the alleged victim “25 times.”

Marselles Brown Released On $300K Bail & Ankle Monitoring: Social Media Reacts

Reports say bail had been set at $300,000 and once released, Brown would need to wear an ankle monitor, 3 News reported. The bail money shouldn’t be a problem. Brown’s son Jaylen is an NBA All-Star, 2024 Finals MVP and champion who signed a $304M/five-year deal in 2024, which at the time was the largest in NBA history. So, for him to go postal over someone smacking his mirror is concerning to say the least. Although, all of the details have still not emerged, social media wasn’t very forgiving.

“Imagine being an activist for social issues and racial justice and your father does this??,” said one X user who felt sorry for the NBA star who has a reputation for being well-raised. “Imagine your son being up over 300 mil and you’re stabbing n** over a parking spot,” said another. A third netizen on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, “This is exactly why anger and pride mixed with violence can ruin lives in seconds. One bad decision, and now two families are shattered.”

Jaylen Brown comes from a pedigree of elite athleticism. Quinton Marselles Brown is a former world champion boxer who posted a winning record of 33-18-1 record during his time in the ring. One year before Brown was born, his dad fought popular heavyweight Tommy Morrison in 1995 at the Civic Assembly Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma and he got knocked out.

Growing up as a kid, Marselles Brown says he became fascinated with the art of pugilism. As recently as 2016, he was fighting and living up to his nickname “More than a Conqueror.” Standing at 7 feet tall, Brown is the tallest professional boxer to become a world heavyweight champion in the United States and in the WBU. His raw skills and agility, size and ability to take a licking and keep on ticking made him a celebrity of sorts.

Brown defeated El Chango Lopez with a KO in the 5th round live from Mexico to earn the WBC Central America and Caribbean title. A fifth-round demolition of Chauncy Welliver, a former WBC C.A. Champion, earned Brown the WBU World title. His last title was earned via defeat of Saul Montana to win the WBU Heavyweight title.