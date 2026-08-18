‘Media Loves To Push A Single Mother Black Kid Come Up’: Some Fans Shocked To See Jayden Daniels’ Dad At Commanders Practice

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is in the midst of social media blitz over the past week.

From your average NFL fan, to professional sports teams, to any random brand you can think of, many have been making viral social media posts trolling Daniels for his decision to send a cease-and-desist letter to his former college LSU after it let another player wear his former jersey number, 5, for the upcoming football season.

This added to the online criticism Daniels consistently receives for the perceived influence of his mother and certified agent Regina Jackson. She is regularly seen with her son during public appearances due to her role as his business manager, but it has created a narrative among some on social media that she is controlling too much of the quarterback’s life.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and of the LSU Tigers and his father Javon Daniels pose with The Heisman Memorial Trophy at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Dec. 9, 2023, in New York City. (Photo: Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

However, the online focus shifted to Daniels’ father, Javon Daniels, on Tuesday, when he was photographed at Commanders practice with his son and rapper Wale, who is a huge fan of the team.

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Although Jayden Daniels’ father and mother were never married and are no longer thought to be in a romantic relationship, the quarterback consistently credits both his parents with raising him into the man and athlete he is today; Javon Daniels also regularly attends his son’s NFL games.

But for some social media users, they were actually surprised to see Javon Daniels show up at Tuesday’s practice.

“His WHAT? They talked about his mom like she was Tasha Mack,” X user @KenHeLive wrote, referencing the fictional character who managed her son’s football career in the former hit TV show “The Game.”

“National media made it seem like Jayden Daniels mom was raising him by herself this whole time lmao,” X user @iam_johnw added.

“Wait… I thought the social media detectives said his dad wasn’t around?” X user @SheAintJanae wrote. “Y’all had his whole life figured out tho.”

“Media loves to push a single mother black kid come up,” X user @Bruh_Poppin wrote in another reply.

Jayden Daniels with his dad and Wale post-practice. pic.twitter.com/hUX2Tp0SP7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2026

“They’re trying to spin it like his dad isn’t around, but his dad is at every game, and he even goes to the tailgates that fans have. He just doesn’t like the cameras.” Commanders fan @ShealynEllesse replied to a X user, who assumed Jayden Daniels asked his dad to come to practice due to the recent criticism the quarterback is receiving online.

When Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy as the LSU quarterback in 2023, he spoke about the impact his father, a former college football player himself, had on his life journey.

“Dad, you put a football in my hands when I was young. I know you raised me to be a corner, but hopefully now the decision to play quarterback paid off,” Daniels said about his father during his Heisman Trophy speech.

“You taught me how to play, lead, and be calm no matter the situation, and I know I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for you. So thank you, I love you.”

As the controversy over his jersey number was heating up last week, Daniels chimed in with an additional statement on his Instagram story, indicating optimism about a resolution between his team and LSU.

“I have been locked in on training camp and that’s been my number one focus,” Daniels wrote. “I have a lot of gratitude for my time at LSU and I’m proud of what my teammates and I accomplished there.

“Obviously there are issues to be worked out between my team and LSU and my hope is that it will get done privately. My sole personal focus is on Commanders football. I realize the business of football is unique and I trust this can all be resolved.”