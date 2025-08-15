“Respect, Wasn’t Familiar With Your Game”: NFL Fans Stunned By White NFL Reporter Jay Glazer’s Video With Legendary Black Playboy Models Tenison Twins

Jay Glazer’s love affair with model Rosie Tenison developed from meeting in 2020 to getting engaged in Thailand in 2023 to exchanging vows at the luxe Borgo Santandrea hotel in Conca dei Marini on Italy’s Amalfi Coast on Tuesday, May 7. The 55-year-old TV personality, and Fox NFL Sunday sports reporter eloped with his bride,”Because we wanted to do something just for ourselves and asked our loved ones to be there with us in spirit,” Glazer explained in an interview back in June.

NFL reporter Jay Glazer with the Tenison Twins. Glazer is married to Rosie, who along with her sister Reneé, were pioneers as Playboy models and TV personalities.

Jay Glazer Shocks Fans With Video Of His Wife Rose Tenison

That seems to be the wise way to play it as the couple looked very happy in a recent Instagram video Glazer posted from his account. Glazer, his wife and her sister, who he refers to as “my best friend” were all hanging out and enjoying a meal on a scenic rooftop of some sort.

In the video Glazer says: “Just got home for a night from (NFL) training camp. Got a little Nobu Malibu here and my beautiful bride, my sister in-law, my best friend over there. How about this? From training camp food to Nobu Malibu. Can’t beat this one.”

Oh what a BEAUTIFUL night!!! All in one day today, i started at @steelers this AM, then drove through Ohio to Detroit for @Lions and @MiamiDolphins then hopped a plane home to see my beautiful bride Rosie and my little BFF over there Renee @TenisonTwins



Glazer captioned the photo with a recap of his busy day and a flattering tribute to Rosie and her sister for helping him to end it perfectly.

“Oh what a BEAUTIFUL night!!! All in one day today, i started at @steelers this AM, then drove through Ohio to Detroit for @detroitlionsnfl and @miamidolphins then hopped a plane home to see my beautiful bride @rosie_glazer and my little BFF over there @reneetenison. These two, I nicknamed them Prozac and Zoloft, they never have a bad day. What a greatttt beautiful amazing crew to come home to. Oh and after three weeks of me eating training camp food they picked up some Nobu Malibu for me for dinner. Yeah, my life… can’t make it up. Thank you GOD, I’m a grateful boy!”

Social Media Fans Shocked To See Jay Glazer and Rose Tenison’s Interracial Marriage

Although the couple has been drunk in love for some time now, fans of the sports media personality with 256K followers on Instagram, were shocked to see that he was involved in a loving interracial marriage and celebrating his Black queen for the world to see on social media.

“Living the dream, brother,” said one fan. “Jay Out kicked his coverage,” joked another fan. “I knew there was a reason I liked Jay…pulled a Tenison twin! I see you sir! “Respect, wasn’t familiar with your game,” said another

One fan suggested that Galzer was the catch, saying, “she hit the lotto,” But maybe that’s because he has no idea who Glazer’s bride is.

Who Are The Tenison Twins?

Reneé Tenison is an American model and actress. She was raised in Caldwell, Idaho with three older brothers and an identical twin sister, Rosie, who is now married to Glazer and also works as a model. Rosie and Renee posed in the August 2002 issue of Playboy together.

Rosie and her identical twin sister Renee, known as the Tenison Twins, were pioneers in breaking barriers for Black models. Rosie was the first-ever Black cover model for Frederick’s of Hollywood and starred as a showcase girl on ‘The Price Is Right.’ Reneé is the first American-born Black person to be selected by Hugh Hefner as the Playboy Playmate of the Year (1990).

The sisters were also the popular DoubleMint Twins in a throwback DoubleMint gum commercial. Rosie has appeared numerous times on ESPN’s morning fitness show “Flex Appeal”, just one of several TV credits including “Married with Children”, “Martin”, “The Steve Harvey Show,” and “Full House.”

Where Did Jay Glazer & Rosie Tenison Get Married?

The couple held their ceremony at sunset, mesmerized by the calming tone of a string quartet, while overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Said Glazer in an interview: “I wanted a stunning backdrop that the 5-year-old version of Rosie would think she was in a fairy tale.”

As Jewish tradition requires, an Italian rabbi performed the wedding ceremony, and the couple shattered a glass before sharing a first kiss as husband and wife. Reports say, “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers was on repeat in the background, because “It’s the song we listen to on a daily basis,” Glazer said. The couple wrapped up the eventful day as newlyweds with an extravagant five-course dinner at Borgo Santandrea’s Michelin-star restaurant.

How Did NFL Media Star Jay Glazer Meet Former Playboy Model Rosie Tenison?

Rosie and Glazer first met during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. It was a time when romances were either emerging or dying. She and her sister Renee were friends with Glazer’s assistant, Nikki Ziering, and would come to his house to kick it. Glazer and Rosie formed a spiritual connection, and according to reports, he recalls saying to Renee that night, “Your sister has never been married before? Well I’m the one who’s going to marry her!”

“The rest is history, as I made good on my prediction,” says Glazer, who popped the question out of nowhere on a boat in the middle of the ocean in Thailand. “I didn’t have a ring, so I used string from a cutlery set they had onboard,” Glazer told PEOPLE.

After a month of keeping the engagement under wraps, Glazer bought a ring and the couple shared the news on March 15.

“I finally found my soulmate,” Rosie, 57, declared, reflecting on her journey to love with Glazer. “I was always going to be very particular, even if it meant being alone. I did a lot of work on myself in my 30s, preparing myself to be strong in life, assuming that man would never come. Jay didn’t just come, he kicked the door down as my knight in shining armor and allowed me to drop my own armor and really blossom in how beautiful it is to love.”

Their goal together is to spend nights in Malibu drinking wine, looking over the beach and enjoying each other.