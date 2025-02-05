“If Suburbia Falls In Love, Urban America Is Going To Hate It”: Talking Head Says WNBA Smart To Push Caitlin Clark vs. A’Ja Wilson To Help “Manufacture” Women’s Sports Takeover

Jason Whitlock is known for his explosive commentary regarding all things sports. He has made himself an enemy of what he calls “urban America” and its anointed talking heads, often offering analysis that some groups find offensive.

His latest rant is no different as Whitlock took shots at women’s sports, the WNBA and a forced racial narrative that surrounds the league. In Episode 83 of his “Fearless” podcast entitled “The Rise of Women’s Sports KILLED the NBA & NFL,” Whitlock even suggests that there’s an organized conspiracy to elevate women’s sports using a fabricated, or manufactured, rise in women’s hoops.



Jason Whitlock suggests that WNBA is using racial tension between A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark to manufacture a rise in women’s hoops. (Photo: courtesy WNBA/Getty)

“The system has been working and promoting women’s sports…Simone Biles is Sportsperson of the year. Really? OK. The US Women’s Soccer Team and Megan Rapinoe is the biggest thing. This has all been manufactured.” Whitlock said on his “Fearless” podcast.

“That manufacturing…they are going to take Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson and make this whole women’s sports thing,” Whitlock continued, insisting that there’s s plan to help women’s sports rise as the “corruption and suspicion” around men’s sports gives fans doubts about the legitimacy of the product.

“Once they continue the manipulation, it won’t be long before the women are outrunning the men in sports,” Whitlock reasoned. “The men don’t care. The women still care. These women hate each other. There’s real animus and jealousy. They’re attached to a narrative that has always worked in America. Racial conflict. This is a rig job. It’s a smart one.

Whitlock credits the WNBA with taking advantage of the racial narrative surrounding Cailtin Clark and the Indiana Fever, a team that has exploded in popularity since her arrival. The Indiana Fever recently made some free agent moves, including adding another white player to the team.

“Hats off to the WNBA for putting Sophie Cunningham on the WNBA Fever and making suburban white women and their daughters even bigger WNBA fans. That team is going to look like something that suburbia can fall in love with.”

Whitlock believes that the WNBA has decided to embrace the racial narratives and social media drama that they criticized last season and will try to build the Fever into a team that middle Americans can love. Which would then cause a backlash from A’ja Wilson supporters, further heightening the rivalry and elevating women’s sports.

“If suburbia falls in love with it,” Whitlock said, “urban America is going to hate it, and throw even more support behind A’ja Wilson. Rising tide lifts all boats. The WNBA and Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson are about to lift up all women’s sports.”

While Whitlock’s rants are often farfetched and calculated to appeal to a certain group of fans and followers and piss off numerous others, his idea that the WNBA has sold out to the racial narrative and there’s a sports conspiracy to make the WNBA bigger than the NBA through manipulating media and perception is yet to be seen.