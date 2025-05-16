‘He Will Cry For Trump If Convicted’: Basketball Star Faces Death Penalty For Moving 900 Grams Of Weed Candy From Thailand To Indonesia



Brittney Griner got herself in some hot water when she was caught with vape cartridges containing substances illegal by Russian law, on a flight back from helping her professional team in Russia win a championship.



Of course that small infraction turned into an international bombshell of a story with the LGBTQ WNBA star serving seven months in prison before the government was able to work out a situation where she was released during a controversial prison swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.



The release ended an almost year-long capture of Griner, who was given a nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony.



The prisoner exchange was secured by joint mediation between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the countries said in a statement.



















Hooper Jarred Shaw Facing Death Penalty In Indonesia For Drug Smuggling

American hopper Jarred Shaw made Griner’s infraction look like small potatoes.

Shaw, who plays for the Tangerang Hawks in Indonesia, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling nearly 900 grams of marijuana-infused candy (132 pieces) into the country from Thailand.

According to Indonesian authorities, Soekarno-Hatta Airport customs officials intercepted 20 packages containing weed-infused candies.

Momen Penangkapan Pebasket AS Jarred Shaw Terkait Ganja di Tangerang



Polisi juga mengungkap bahwa ada rencana untuk mengirim permen narkoba dari Thailand itu dalam jumlah besar. Atas perbuatannya, Jarred Shaw dijerat dengan pasal berlapis dan terancam hukuman mati. pic.twitter.com/ZFBVBpLC7I — detikcom (@detikcom) May 15, 2025

The video shows him tussling with the custom officials and screaming, “help, help” while holding a paper bag.



Jarred Shaw Allegedly Intended To Share Weed Candy With Other Athletes

According to reports, Shaw, who played at Oklahoma State and Utah State, was arrested shortly after the incident at his apartment in BSD City. Authorities say the former baller admitted to purchasing the products through a contact in Thailand and intended to distribute them to other athletes.

“He was testing the product, and if it proved successful, he planned to place additional orders,” said police officer Michael Tandayu. “He identified a market opportunity among his fellow basketball players, but the authorities intervened before he could distribute the drugs.”



Shaw naturally told investigators he primarily used the cannabis candies to relax after training sessions, as the drug is widely used by athletes all over the world.

The Indonesian Basketball Association issued a statement strongly condemning the incident. “We have zero tolerance for drug use in basketball—whether by players, officials, or staff,” said Chairman Budisatrio Djiwandono.

Shaw is now facing serious legal consequences under Indonesia’s strict narcotics laws, which classify marijuana as a Class I drug. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, life imprisonment, or even the death penalty.

The death penalty seems a bit extreme but international laws are proven to be very strict especially when it comes to Americans “trafficking” drugs.

Shaw has already been issued a lifetime ban and kicked off the team. This might be where his basketball journey, that has taken him all around the world, comes to an end.







Former OSU hoops star Jarred Shaw, who played for the Tangerang Hawks in Indonesia, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling nearly 900 grams of marijuana-infused candy (132 pieces) into the country from Thailand. (Instagram)

Social Media Reacts To News Of Jarred Shaw Facing Death Penalty



Fans on social media were mostly sympathetic to Shaw’s potential fatal punishment.

“I hope Jarred Shaw doesn’t get executed. The embassy needs to help him. It would reflect well on the Indonesian government if they showed him mercy. He didn’t understand their laws,” reasoned one fan in Shaw’s defense.



A few buzzkills had very little concern for Shaw, claiming he knows the laws in Asia are strict against drugs.



“This has to be the most hilarious reason to be facing death,” added one callous netizen.

”He knew the rules,” said another unsympathetically.

“NO SPECIAL Treatment for this black man..He will cry for Trump if convicted for sure..,” said a third person.



AMERICAN BASKETBALL PLAYER AND DALLAS NATIVE JARRED SHAW ARRESTED IN INDONESIA FOR HAVING CANNABIS CANDIES, MAY FACE EXECUTION BY FIRING SQUAD. pic.twitter.com/SYxsGO5Oae — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) May 16, 2025

Jarred Shaw Played At OSU, Utah State, In NBA Development League & Overseas

Shaw was selected by the Santa Cruz Warriors with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Development League Draft. He signed for Dorados de Chihuahua of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Professional (LNBP) in August 2019 and in 2020 he signed for Club Trouville of Montevideo, Uruguay, and played during the 2019–20 LUB season. Now he will have to fight for his freedom as more details emerge.