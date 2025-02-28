“We Are Living In a New World”: Ja’Marr Chase’s New Bengals Contract Could Exceed $200M, and Former NFL Linebacker Can’t Believe Receiver Might Get QB Money

The NFL was once a league that built a culture on ground and pound running games. Even with Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushing for over 2,000 yards and returning some of the respect back to a running back position that has been devalued by league executives in recent seasons, those guys who line up in the backfield need to also be able to catch to be considered elite.

It’s a passer’s league, with roughly 70 percent of the plays being orchestrated through the air. And because of this, the importance of quarterbacks has leveled up, and wide receivers are as appreciated and well-paid as they have ever been. Every team needs at least one great pass-snatcher to be a true threat through the air.

Cincinnati Bengals say they are ready to make Ja’Marr Chase the first $40M wide receiver. Former NFL player Stevie Baggs offers his opinion on how the game has changed.

Ja’Marr Chase Is In Line For Contract Making Him Highest Paid Non-Quarterback

Justin Jefferson opened eyes when he signed a deal that would reward him a base salary of $35 million per season, a record for a wide receiver and elevating him above some quarterbacks into the top 20 highest paid players in the league. The highest paid non-QB.

Now it’s finally Chase’s turn. When the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow in 2020 and then his LSU teammate Chase in 2021, it was an aerial match made in NFL heaven. When healthy, the tandem has done great things, even appearing in a Super Bowl.

Cincinnati failed to sign Chase to a long-term extension prior to the 2024 season, resulting in the All-Pro receiver holding out during camp. Chase still opted to play last season but shut down contract negotiations with the team. Chase had a sensational season, as the fourth-year wideout established himself as a top 3 receiver in the league He accomplished incredible numbers while grossly underpaid, earning a base salary of $1.05 million.

All of that is about to change and team brass let the world know that they will prove that Chase is the most valued receiver in the league.

“Ja’Marr is always going to be our priority. He’ll be the top paid non-quarterback in the league. We’re there. Let’s get it done,” Cincinnati’s director of player personnel Duke Tobin said, per Bengals reporter Charlie Goldsmith on X. Former NFL Linebacker Stevie Baggs Says Wide Receivers Are The New Pass Rushers

Former NFL linebacker Stevie Baggs played college football at Bethune-Cookman University, where he was a three-time All-American and Mel Blount SBN Defensive Player of the Year and the winner of the Ernie Davis award.

He went up against plenty of talented receivers during his nine-year stint on NFL practice squads and as a CFL player. While he admits the game has changed. Baggs told The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast that if anyone deserves big dollars it’s Chase.

“Who am I to say if a guy is worth something? If a team is willing to pay him that speaks for itself,” Baggs said. “Traditionally, the quarterback gets paid the most, the pass rusher gets paid second-highest, then the person who protects the passer on the O-line… left tackle, that’s typically how it works but we are living in a new world.” “Receivers are breaking records, and Ja’Marr Chase is an extreme talent, so if the Bengals say he is worth it, then he must be,” Baggs added. Ja’Marr Chase Won WR Triple Crown

Winning the triple crown and leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17) is proof that Chase is already approaching all-time great status. Now he just needs to get paid like it prior to next season.

“This young brother does some amazing things on the field,” Baggs continued. “I don’t know his off the field work that well, but when I see him on the football field, he is the cream of the crop. He’s definitely a top 5 receiver in the league, and he’s been doing it since he stood on the grass in his rookie year”

Chase could have pouted and even refused to honor the final year of his rookie deal last season, further crippling the Bengals’ playoff hopes Their failures last season were in no way Chase’s fault. Now it’s time for the Bengals to open up the vault.

🚨PROJECTION: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is projected to sign a 5-YEAR, $215 MILLION CONTRACT extension.



An AAV of $43M, highest-paid WR ever.



Chase has 1-year left on his deal.



Ja’Marr, only 24, is coming off a Triple Crown Season and is already a 4x Pro Bowler & 2x All-Pro. pic.twitter.com/MaQDlfvUpB — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 31, 2025

NFL’s Highest Paid Wide Receivers: $30M Club

The Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb is second to Jefferson with an average annual salary of $34 million.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown is third, at $32 million per season. The Detroit Lions’ playmaker Amon-Ra St. Brown is fourth among the highest-paid NFL WRs with an average salary of $30.003 million per year.

Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk, each make $30 million per season on average.

They are the first receivers to enter the $30M club. If Cincy plans on taking Chase to another level, we might be looking at the first $40M per year wide receiver.