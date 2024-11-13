“I Heard The Wall. It Was Hard On His Head”| Man Confesses To Inexplicably Tossing 8-Month-Old Son Into Wall While Losing In NBA2K

It’s no secret that many men love to play video games. It’s been the primary choice of indoor entertainment for an entire generation or two.

Some are addicted and others play for leisure. Some are so captivated by the experience that they take wins and losses way too seriously.



Jalin White Allegedly Threw His 8-Month-Old Son After Losing NBA2K Game

That seems to be what happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where 20-year-old Jalin White is facing charges for harming his 8-month-old son as he was losing in NBA2K.

Per police, the alleged child abuse occurred on Nov. 5 with White reportedly losing by “2 points in the fourth quarter of the game.”

White says the baby got heavy and he tossed him onto the bed when he hit a wall causing some major damage to the baby. White, was charged with physical abuse of the infant and also negligence of a child while also causing serious bodily harm.

Police Charge Jalin White With Abuse Of Baby

That baby is in hospital but is not expected to survive, he faces 60 years in Prison if convicted. pic.twitter.com/Nqdr3yj937 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 13, 2024

Baby’s Head Thuds Off Wall

Appearing in court on Saturday, Milwaukee Assistant District Attorney Madeline Witte, “The defendant has confessed to this incident. The defendant is also the only person with the ability and the opportunity to inflict this harm on the victim.”

White reportedly told detectives, “I heard the wall. It was hard on his head. It was hard. It was a loud, hard wall.”

Per prosecutors the baby suffered traumatic brain trauma and “is not expected to survive.”

Baby’s Death Will Result In Homicide Charges For White

If in fact the baby does perish, White’s charges will be upgraded to homicide.

“This is likely going to become a homicide,” Witte said. “This is a severe level of violence for an innocent infant child, which had multiple injuries.

Baby Had Prior Signs Of Abuse: Broken Ribs

“This appears not to be the first abuse of conduct with this child based on the fact that there are multiple stages of healing of broken ribs,” the court commissioner said.

White is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond, and if convicted as of now he faces up to 62 years in prison, with that very likely to increase if the baby does succumb to the injuries suffered.

From the sounds of it, this is much more deeper than losing while playing a video game. It sounds as if the baby has been abused in the past, and this time it likely cost the baby its life.

