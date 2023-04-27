Jalen Rose Thinks Coaches Need Some Sideline Fashion Sense, But “I’m Not Saying They Should Wear A Shirt, Tie And Blazer”

Since 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA coaches have really changed the way they dress on the sidelines. Gone are the expensive tailored suits and top-of-the-line designer dress shoes in exchange for team issued gear, and that’s something former NBA player turned ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose has been wondering for quite a while.

Rose who’s been rather on a bevy of topics as of late, addressed the situation on his “Jalen TV” show, Rose himself sporting a pretty wrinkled hoodie took current NBA coaches to task for what he deems being a little too comfortable as they stalk the sidelines.

“Dear NBA, I am all for comfort,” Rose started his rant. “And I know when the league went into the bubble, you wanted to make the coaches feel as comfortable as possible. But can we please, please, please retire them wearing the team issued gear on the sideline? The polo button-ups, the half zips, the compression shorts with the gym shoes.”

Rose, does have a point, but just as the game has changed, so has how coaches come dressed for work.

Dear NBA…



Can coaches show some fashion sense on the sideline? pic.twitter.com/xtre0TflQq — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) April 24, 2023

Gone Are The Days Of Pat Riley In Armani Suits

When you think NBA coaches who, in the words of Antonio Brown, use to “put that sh*t on,” the first name that comes to mind is former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley. Affectionately known as “Riles,” the legendary coach would be dressed to the nines in fully tailored Armani suits and Ferragamo dress shoes.

The aforementioned Rose even mentioned Riley and former Bulls and Lakers coach Phil Jackson for their sartorial flair.

Rose then said he isn’t saying he’d like to see them like that again, but just better than what they’re doing now.

“I’m not saying they should wear a blazer, shirt and tie. Not at all. But they can at least show some fashion sense a little bit during the game? Thank you,” he concluded.

David Stern used to always say @JalenRose ruined the NBA Draft dress code. pic.twitter.com/mJQeU6LDN0 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 2, 2020

Should Coaches Have A Dress Code?

As Rose stated, coaches did have to abide by a league mandated dress code prior to the “NBA Bubble,” but since then it’s been relaxed, to say the least. It uses to be a coach had to wear a blazer and a necktie when coaching.

If the league were to reinstate the rule now, the fear is it could be met with opposition since coaches have become accustomed to dressing more leisurely.

The same goes for players who’ve taken a step further from their 2005-06 season mandated dress code. And, looking at most of the outfits, the league may needs to intervene there before messing with the coaches.

