“He’s Had To Swallow His Pride”: Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl Win Proves He Is Worth Record $255M Contract Many Said He Didn’t Deserve

Jalen Hurts snatched a page out of Eli Manning’s future Hall of Fame book by taking control of his legacy and being better than GOAT Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 59. On a day that he needed to be better than the best he was. Similarly, Manning upset the great Tom Brady twice in Super Bowls which stamped his elite ability.

RELATED: Each Tom Brady Super Bowl Enhances The Legacy of Eli Manning

Who knows if Hurts will ever get a chance to go back to the Super Bowl? The Eagles signal caller didn’t leave anything to chance. Hurts took Philly to the Super Bowl in 2023 and lost a close game to the Chiefs. His numbers were record-breaking, throwing for over 300 yards and rushing for over 70 yards. He proved then that he could elevate himself in the big game, but we were in the middle of a Mahomes dynasty and Hurts came up short.

Jalen Hurts Endured Doubt, Locker Room Turmoil, Beef With Head Coach

What a difference one game makes. From there, the Eagles started strong the next season and collapsed at the end. There was reportedly turmoil in the locker room and between the head coach and his star quarterback. Some said Nick Sirianni lost the locker room and were calling for his firing.

The rest doubted Hurts’ leadership and desire, something that he has never been questioned about prior to his NFL road bump His passing numbers dipped this season. Despite the Eagles steam-rolling through the league, Hurts threw for just over 2,900 yards and just 18 TDs.

Media started calling Jalen Hurts a game manager who wasn’t elite enough to win the big game, touting Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud and even Brock Purdy as quarterbacks with a better command of the passing game. A better bet to lead their teams to the promised land.

Jonathan Wells Says Jalen Hurts Played Flawless In Super Bowl 59: More Than A Game Manager

Entering this Super Bowl, Hurts’ legacy was in the balance. A second loss suggests a narrative that Hurts isn’t capable of slaying Goliath, especially one going for a three-peat. But any given Sunday is a real thing, and former Houston Texans running back Jonathan Wells praised Hurts for his championship pedigree and focus.

“Just watching his interviews after the game,” Wells told The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast, “this young man has been through so much. When you go back to college, getting benched in the middle of national championship game, he’s had to swallow his pride a number of times, even with the Eagles when everybody was talking like he couldn’t get the job done.”

RELATED: Jalen Hurts Wants To Become The QB That Changes The Philadelphia Eagles’ Postseason

So what about all of that game manager, second-tier QB talk surrounding Hurts?

In a less heroic, but more triumphant performance than his first Super Bowl loss, Hurts completed an efficient 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, while also rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, capturing the MVP award.

In his Super Bowl LVII loss, Hurts had a passer rating of 103.4 with 304 yards and 1 touchdown, more proof that football is a team game any way you slice it.

Jalen Hurts quieted all of the haters and critics and led Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 win over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, crushing hopes of the first three-peat in modern NFL history. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

“I happened to be at the game two years ago when they lost to Kansas City. Jalen Hurts has had an amazing career if you ask me,” Wells told his co-host, sports reporter Damion Jones. “I thought his game was flawless. Every time he needed to make a play, either throwing the ball or tucking and running and getting a first down. He made every single play he needed to make. He definitely deserved the MVP. Nobody else could have got it except the entire (Eagles) defense.”

Naturally, the way sports is delivered by the talking heads these days, one Super Bowl win means discussing the next dynasty. Even though Kansas City is still in the middle of theirs, talk of a potential Eagles dynasty is inevitable.

Can Jalen Hurts Lead A Philadelphia Eagles Dynasty?

“It’s so tough to win back-to-back championships in the NFL,” Wells cautioned. The former Ohio State Buckeye did, however, think Philly could get back there next season. “I don’t know too much about their contracts and who’s locked in long term, but from what I understand their offensive line is pretty much locked in, so they have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL coming back. You got your quarterback coming back who is playing with all the confidence in the world. You got Saquon Barkley back. They could absolutely run it back if their defense stays the part and they continue to add pieces. I think they have a good, young football coach, just like the Houston Texans.” RELATED: Black QB Chronicles: Jordan Love & Jalen Hurts Mark New Era of Acceptance

Jalen Hurts woke up on Monday morning feeling like a new man. When you discuss accomplishments well-earned, you have to put the 26-year-old Super Bowl MVP’s ability to rise above all doubts, criticism and lack of communication to lead his team to the top of the NFL food chain right up there with the all-time great NFL stories.