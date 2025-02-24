“I Don’t Really See Them Dropping Off”: Six Offensive Coordinators In Six Seasons Hasn’t Stopped Jalen Hurts’ “Winning Mentality”

Jalen Hurts will be running the Philadelphia Eagles offense under the direction of his sixth play caller in six seasons with elite offensive coordinator Kellen Moore leaving to become head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

For a player who has been a consistent force at quarterback for the Eagles, leading them to multiple Super Bowls in a three-season span, it hasn’t been easy adjusting to a new personality leading the offensive scheme every season since his rookie year. Somehow Hurts has made it work.

Jonathan Casillas Says The Departure of OC Kellen Moore Won’t Knock Jalen Hurts’ Hustle

These are the kinds of challenges people don’t discuss when criticizing quarterbacks and deciding if they are statistically good enough to be called elite. Offensive culture and coaching stability is vital to the success of a quarterback.

NFL veteran Jonathan Casillas joined The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast to discuss the future for Jalen Hurts, who will have to adjust to another offensive coordinator coming off a season where the offense seemed to finally hit its perfect stride.

“It probably has a lot of impact on the QB,” said Casillas, a two-time Super Bowl winning linebacker, who from 2009-2017, who played with a gang of great quarterbacks, including Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Eli Manning.

Casillas acknowledged the challenge but doesn’t think the switch in coordinators has or will affect Hurts’ ability to win.

“But as you can see, Jalen Hurts went to two Super Bowls with five (offensive coordinators) in five years and I think he’s been playing good football throughout his career regardless of the offensive coordinators, the coaches or who he’s throwing the ball to,” he said.

Kevin Patullo Is Jalen Hurts’ Sixth Offensive Coordinator In Six Seasons: The Two Are Familiar

Kevin Patullo, a 15-year NFL coaching veteran, has been promoted to offensive coordinator of the Eagles, a move that makes sense after his four seasons as the passing game coordinator. So there is some continuity with the move.

Patullo has been in Philadelphia since 2021 when Nick Sirianni arrived, and was the pass game coordinator in 2022, Jalen’s best statistical season. Expect the overall system and terminology to stay the same, enabling Jalen to smoothly adjust plays at the line of scrimmage without confusion or a learning curve.

Casillas pointed out the fact that Hurts still has the best collection of offensive weapons that he’s had in his career with wide receivers Devonta Smith and AJ Brown, as well as 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley and a stout offensive line. The Eagles were fifth in the NFL in points per game (29.0).

Philadelphia Eagles Offense Too Stacked For Offensive Coordinator Change To Matter

“That helps when you’re trying to learn the new offensive scheme, new culture, new attitude, new concept of how you’re handling first down or whatever that is,” explained Casillas.

Nick Sirianni’s team was also No. 1 in the NFL in overall defense, which explains how they forced Patrick Mahomes into one of the worst performances of his stellar career in Super Bowl 59.

“I don’t really see them dropping off that much,” Casillas insisted. “A good quarterback also needs a good defense, and that’s what the Eagles have. They’re the most talented team in the NFL.”

With a winning recipe already in play, Casillas doesn’t see much competition in the NFC that would prevent the Eagles from bum rushing the conference again.

He mentioned the Detroit Lions, whose potential juggernaut was hampered by numerous injuries to key players. The Rams, he feels, are always a threat because they have future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, considered one of the elite coaching minds in the game.

“Those are the two teams I feel can challenge the Eagles, but the Eagles are above and beyond any team in the NFC right now,” Casillas said.

After all of the criticism and uncertainty surrounding Hurts, without ever crediting him for adjusting to all of these different coordinators, people can no longer describe him as anything other than a champion and Super Bowl MVP.

Said Casillas: “Hurts has done what all of these great AFC quarterbacks could not do. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow did it but didn’t make it to the playoffs. … We are talking about beating Patrick Mahomes when it counts. Allen is 4-0 in the regular season and 0-5 in the playoffs. Jalen Hurts has not only beat him, but he outplayed him twice in the Super Bowl. He has a winning mentality.”

All new OC Patullo has to do is keep the train running.