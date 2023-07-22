“It’s Time To Get Back” | New Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks Happy To Be In Big D After Tumultuous Time In Houston

Speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks has enjoyed a very good NFL career. The former Oregon State Beavers standout has had six 1000-yard seasons in his nine NFL seasons. But last year in H-Town was statistically the third-worst of his career, as he only netted 57 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Much of it wasn’t Cooks’ fault of his own, as the Texans quarterback situation was nothing to brag about. The team overall was terrible in all phases, and that had a profound effect on Cooks’ below-average season. Cooks, who’s prepping for his first season in Dallas, recently stopped by the NFL Network to chop it up with Maurice Jones-Drew and Patrick Claybon on “NFL Total Access.”

Cooks Ready To Make Plays For The Cowboys

During Cooks’ interview he talked about being in a good headspace and just being grateful to have a chance to win again.

“It’s time to get back. A lot has come with that. At the end of the day, like I said earlier, we’ve got some special guys throughout the offense, all the weapons we have, I’m just going to do my best to the best of my ability, and when we look up at the end of the season, we’ll see where we’re at.”

That’s all Cooks wants, an opportunity to be on a winning team again and make plays while doing so. Cooks nearly ended up in Dallas at the trade deadline last season after requesting a trade out of Houston. While it may not have come to fruition then, the speedster is now ready to attack defenses vertically for a Cowboys team that struggled mightily in that area a season ago.

Brandin Cooks: I want to get back to winning. https://t.co/Xmw5J5ArXV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 21, 2023

Cowboys WR Room Is Strong

With 2022 second-team All-Pro wideout Cee Dee Lamb leading the way, the Cowboys felt it was necessary to add some speed to their receiving corps. Cooks brings that, and it should allow plenty of single-coverage opportunities for Michael Gallup, who’s now two seasons removed from a torn ACL, and Jaylen Tolbert, who could be the wild card of this group.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott will be responsible for making it all work, and after his 15 interceptions in 2022, Prescott is looking to rebound and finally lead his team beyond the divisional round of the playoffs.

The question that remains, is can the Cowboys avoid the catastrophe that seems to always rear its ugly head at some point in the season. If so, this team has enough talent to make it to Vegas and Super Bowl 58.