“It’s Been A Special Run” | Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs To Seventh Consecutive AFC Championship Game as Andy Reid Joins Exclusive 300-Win Club

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their seventh straight AFC Championship Game following Saturday’s hard-fought and at times testy 23-14 win over a game Houston Texans team. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions are set to host the winner of today’s other AFC Divisional playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in next week’s AFC title game.

Following the win an elated Mahomes reveled in what has been an amazing season and seven seasons in K.C. The three-time Super Bowl MVP spoke to reporters after Saturday’s victory about what his team has done the past seven seasons.

“It’s been a special run,” said Mahomes. “I still remember moments from the World Series my dad played when I was 5 years old. These are the moments that I’ll cherish my entire life.”

Patrick Mahomes became the @Chiefs starter 7 seasons ago, Since then the @Chiefs have NEVER not played in the AFC Championship game. pic.twitter.com/FhhBh3j00M — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 19, 2025

Mahomes Records 16th Playoff Win

For Mahomes it seems every time he steps on the field he breaks or ties a record, and that’s exactly what he did Saturday. With the win Mahomes tied Joe Montana for second all-time in playoff wins by a starting quarterback. The two trail only seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who finished his illustrious career with 35 playoff wins.

While catching Brady is gonna take many more wins, he can one-up the legendary signal caller if he can win this year’s Super Bowl. A win would give the Chiefs the first ever three-peat in the Super Bowl era. Last year’s win gave him a back-to-back, which Brady did in 2003 and 2004.

Andy Reid Joins Exclusive 300-Win Club

Not lost in the huge win was head coach Andy Reid joining an exclusive club with his 300th career win. He joins Hall of Famers George Halas, Don Shula and Bill Belichick.

Reid, the offensive guru, told his players this about his accomplishment.

“I joked to the guys, you know, you get a couple of more and you might be able to equal my weight,” Reid said.

RELATED: ‘It’s Opening Up Travis Kelce and Everybody Else On Offense’: DeAndre Hopkins Is Turning Patrick Mahomes Slander Into Undefeated Three-Peat Dreams

Reid would love nothing more than to add two more wins to that total this season while also capturing his fourth Super Bowl win which would tie him with legendary Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll for second all time. But, he’d be the only head coach to have a three-peat under his belt.