‘Pick A Side And Stay On It!’: Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Exposes Five Years Of Heinous Messages, ‘Racist’ Minnesota Vikings Fans Called Him ‘Hitler’

Let’s keep it real. We see what happens around NFL stadiums all over the country each week. Drunk fans fighting. Men and women acting an absolute fool at a football game, falling over chairs in the stands, knocking people out and exhibiting overall barbaric behavior while a football game is going on. With the behavior these fans exhibit weekly and a social media culture where it’s cool to hurl insults at strangers and then hide or expect no ramifications, it’s not surprising that Minnesota Vikings fans needed someone to target after getting torched through the air by Jalen Hurts and losing 28-22 on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings Fans Send Racial Slurs

Offensive messages flooded Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers‘ inbox over the weekend. The Vikings cornerback shared screenshots of messages from fans calling him racial slurs and referencing Hitler. After accumulating the receipts Rodgers went to X to elaborate, claiming that the messages he did share weren’t even the worst ones he received. As the world progresses it’s amazing to see that white fans in Minnesota are keeping it real 1975 in 2025. Then again, the franchise has never won a Super Bowl, so loser activity must be the cultural standard.

Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Exposes Racial Slurs He Received From A Fan On Social Media

Following the Eagles’ win over the Vikings, Rodgers shared a screenshot of messages from a fan who started spewing nonsense at him because of his performance. He was part of a secondary that allowed 329 passing yards to Hurts. It was the first time the Eagles QB has thrown for 300 or more yards since last September. He also had the highest passer ratings in Eagles history.

“Good f-cking sh-t f-ck face,” one of the messages read. “U f-cking suck,” another said.

The messages only worsened, with one saying, “F-cking (N-word).”

Another read, “Ur worse [than] Hitler,” and another said, “Waste of air,” before he was dropped another N-bomb.

Minnesota Vikings Player Says He’s Been Getting Racist Messages Since Joining NFL In 2020

Rodgers shared a screenshot of different messages online. To which the NFL player replied, “F-ck you!!!”

Then just as quickly, the anonymous coward apologized when he got a direct response from Rodgers himself. Could be he was just another sorry clout chaser, but that’s not how Rodgers took it. Rodgers, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season signed a two-year/$11.045M deal with the Vikings this past offseason. He addressed the messages he received and says this isn’t the first time NFL fans have been in his DMs spitting venomous heat:

“Racism is real. Keep football football. That’s not even the worse [sic] I’ve seen. Stay solid or stay silent,” he wrote. “Fake applause, no support, or faithful and never switching. Pick a side and stay on it!”

Some of the most racist comments I ever seen or read since i enter the league . 😂😂😂😂 — Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (@rodgers_isaiah) October 20, 2025

Rodgers used the moment to speak about the fact that he’s “seen [and] read” the most “racist comments” since joining the NFL in 2020. Terrible look for a league that blackballed Colin Kaepernick for speaking out against police injustice and systemic racism.

Fans React To Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl Player Receiving Racist Messages

Online users flocked to Rodgers’ post expressing different emotions over the revelation of the messages he received,

“I get that fans become emotional, but this reaction from a fan is uncalled for,” someone wrote. “Rodgers was their best D-back about a week ago, and now he is just another N word.” “As an avid Eagles fan, no words for this type of behavior from any fan base,” another user commented. A third user called the comments “despicable” and suggested the user “be charged with harassment and fined.”

The Vikings organization denounced the slurs in a social media post.

We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday’s game. pic.twitter.com/uO1j65SN3w — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 20, 2025

Some Vikings Fans Attacked Rodgers For Stirring Up Trouble

There were some fans who seemed more upset that the racial slurs were exposed by Rodgers.

“What about all the racial slurs the players use at each other during the game, in the cooler room, and on their personal Social media pages? Thats acceptable?,” reasoned one fan. “Why would a Vikings fan say this and the best stars on the team are black ? Makes no sense at all,” an Eagles fan replied. “They are only racist when they don’t think anybody is watching,” said one netizen on X. They don’t think the players read their messages. He quickly changed tone and put on his mask as soon Rodgers replied lol. It’s like those Karens that claim that “I’m sorry that wasn’t like me, I have black friends”

Rodgers suggests that this is not uncommon in the NFL, but we can all agree there is no place for such messages directed at players over a game. Or a wager.