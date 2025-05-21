‘We See Tears Coming Down His Eyes’: Family Of North Texas HS Baseball Star Critically Injured Playing “Senior Assassin” Says He’s Showing Signs Of Hope

Teenagers and their obsession with risky viral games left a North Texas high school baseball star on life support. Isaac Leal, 17, a senior at South Grand Prairie High School, has been on life support at an Arlington hospital for a month after falling off the back of a vehicle while participating in a game called “Senior Assassin.”

However, recently his family reports encouraging news, that Leal is showing signs of responsiveness from the hospital bed where he has been since April 21.

Family Reports Encouraging Signs For 17-Year-Old Baseball Player On Life Support

Leal’s family has expressed a glimmer of hope as they say he’s showing signs of responsiveness from the hospital bed where he has been for a month.

“Our kid is a fighter,” said Jose Leal, Isaac’s father. “You know, basically, what I can say about my son — he’s never been a person to give up.”

Jose said his son has moved his legs upon request, which is a great sign.

“We see certain characteristics, like a smile or we see tears coming down his eyes,” Leal said. “You know, those are the things that we’re looking at. That gives us hope.”

His mother Raquel was devastated and told CBS that the entire situation is an example of how life can change in a blink.

“Everything was planned out,” she said. “Your plans changed from overnight. Nothing matters but saving your kid’s life.”

Isaac Leal was a high school baseball senior who is now on life support after falling off the back of a Jeep during a game of “Senior Assassin. (Leal Family Photo)

HS Baseball Star Isaac Leal Falls Off Jeep Playing ‘Silent Assassin’

The “Senior Assassin” game involves water guns and is wildly popular among teens across the US. Leal reportedly was chasing his classmates through an Arlington neighborhood on April 20 when he hopped on the back of a parked Jeep with his “Senior Assassin” target inside, according to a report from NBCDFW.

Cell Phone and doorbell camera footage reportedly show the teen standing on the back bumper of the Jeep before his target drove away at a “high speed.”

Arlington Police Department Says Driver Was Not At Fault

Arlington Police Department corroborate witness accounts, saying Leal and other students were playing the viral game when Leal hopped onto the back of a Jeep Wrangler, riding it through a residential neighborhood. According to reports, shortly after the Jeep made a sharp turn, Leal tumbled to the ground and was injured. The driver of the Jeep stopped and 911 was called. When EMS hit the scene, Leal was reportedly unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital.

CBS aired cellphone and doorbell camera footage of South Grand Prairie High School baseball player Leal Isaac riding on back of Jeep shortly before he fell off during a game of “Senior Assassin” and was left on life support just weeks before graduation. (Screenshot/CBS)

APD investigators claim that the accident isn’t anyone’s fault. They say there was no evidence found that supports claims that the driver of the Jeep was operating the vehicle recklessly at the time or intentionally trying to cause Leal to fall off the vehicle. APD said no criminal offense occurred.

Social Media Blames Neal For Hopping On Back Of Jeep

The social media responses under the CBS news report of Isaac’s tragedy were less than sympathetic to say the least.

“This accident had nothing to do with water guns and everything to do with riding on the back of a moving jeep!,” insisted one YouTuber. ’Im sorry that this is happening to this family. But the drivers were not fully at fault. I don’t think the parents of this kid should try and ruin these other kids life’s for certain choices their own child made. This was not intentional, it was an accident,” said another netizen on YouTube. “It’s not the game it’s standing on the back of a truck,” said another. North Texas high school baseball player and senior Isaac Leal fell off the back of a Jeep playing “Senior Assassin” and is fighting, on life support. (Leal Isaac GoFundMe)

Isaac Leal’s injury and the attention it’s received have prompted a number of North Texas school districts to issue warnings and threaten students caught playing the game. The “Senior Assassin” game has become an unofficial tradition among students across the country.

A table was decorated in honor of the senior Monday night at the baseball team’s annual banquet. It was undoubtedly a bittersweet moment for the entire South Grand Prairie High School community

Family Must Find Long-Term Care Facility

Now, instead of preparing to play baseball in college, Leal’s family is searching for a long-term care facility that will take Isaac Leal. Despite his grave condition, they haven’t given up hope that he could attend his senior class graduation on May 25. It’s an audacious goal, but Jose Leal said, “We’re hoping that he’s able to walk, be out of here before May 25. That’s what we’re hoping for. We’re asking God to deliver.”

The game is not intended to be dangerous, but anything can happen when one thing leads to another.

North Texas HS baseball player Isaac Leal is showing positive signs while on life support and his dad Jose hopes he can attend his graduation on May 25 from South Grand Prairie. (Screenshot/CBS)

Not The First Tragedy Involving “Senior Assassin” Game

Last June, a high school senior in Kansas was rendered paralyzed from the waist down when a furious father shot him in a Walmart parking lot after the teen fired a toy gun at the man’s daughter during a game of “Senior Assassin.”

The shot “punctured his duodenum (upper part of the small intestine) and damaged his spinal cord, causing loss of sensation from the waist down,” his parents said at the time.

Leal’s fight isn’t finished, even if his situation is bleak. His dad Jose says he’s fighting, and we wish him the best in recovery.