“I’m Blessed To Be A Starter So Young In This League” | Texans Officially Name 2023 No. 2 Pick C.J. Stroud as No. 1 QB

The Houston Texans are taking a page out of the Carolina Panthers’ book by not wasting any time in playing their prized rookie signal-caller.

A few weeks ago, first-year Panthers head coach Frank Reich announced that 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young would be the team’s starting quarterback.

While it took Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans longer to come to the decision, on Sunday the rookie head coach named former Ohio State Buckeyes QB and No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud the starter.

Rookie C.J. Stroud Is QB1 For Young Houston Texans

It was a move that most anticipated, but with Ryans waiting until the conclusion of the final preseason game to make it official, many wondered if he’d go with Stroud right out the gate. Just like the Panthers starting Young, the Texans starting Stroud makes a ton of sense. Both teams are in rebuild mode, and these are their franchise quarterbacks. Let them learn on-the-fly and take their lumps now.

The Texans name C.J. Stroud as their starting QB 👏 pic.twitter.com/toLE4b7COK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 28, 2023

Upon hearing the announcement Stroud, who lit up Big Ten defenses during his two years as the starter in Columbus, told reporters that being named starter “was definitely a blessing, something that I think I worked for and definitely earned.”

“At the same time, nothing else really changes,” Stroud continued. “Still going to work like the way I’m working but even more now. I’m blessed enough to be able to be a starter, so young in this league, which isn’t the easiest thing to do. But I know my coaches have trust and faith in me, so I’ll go out there and do my best.”

Ryans was the last coach in the league to announce his starter, but the former Defensive Rookie of the Year as a member of the Texans, had valid reasons as to why he went with Stroud over veteran QB Davis Mills.

“It’s been over the course of the entire process of OTAs, training camp, preseason games, just seeing the complete product and knowing CJ’s desire to continue to be better,” Ryans said after the win.

Stroud Will Be Tested In Week 1

Landing the QB1 job is a huge deal, but the work for Stroud is just beginning. The Texans have been downright abysmal the last two seasons (7-26-1) and they have to travel to Baltimore to face a hungry Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, where Stroud will almost inevitably struggle.

The Ravens feature Jackson, a former MVP under center and a stout defense that allowed just over 18 points per game last season led by All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith and former All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Stroud and Young will both have some tough days after being thrown in the fire, but a true analysis of their performance won’t come until they are at least halfway through the season.