‘I’ll Play You In A Suit’ | Cam’ron Reignites Beef With Former NBA Player Mario Chalmers 

Rapper Cam’ron and former NBA player Mario Chalmers have been going at it for weeks. What started as sort of a joke has turned into the Harlem rapper challenging the two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat and one-time college champion while at Kansas.

Of course, Cam’s new role as a hardcore street “sports analyst” has given him plenty of ammunition to fire at Chalmers and incite a response.

After all the back and forth, the two still haven’t agreed to a one-on-one battle, but that didn’t stop Cam’ron from throwing a few more subtle jabs Chalmers’ way this week.

On Monday, the “Dipset” lyricist made an appearance at the NBA Players Association office for his “It Is What It Is” show, and he didn’t waste the chance to poke some fun at Chalmers. Cam’ron’s aim was at Chalmers not currently being in the league, although he’s reportedly hoping to make a comeback.

LMAOO Camron sending shots to Mario Chalmers pic.twitter.com/vMVGKbFdzW — Q STURDY (@NawImStr_8) March 31, 2023

Cam’ron Taunts Chalmers Via Instagram

From the sounds of it both are really looking forward to this matchup, which would be interesting if it actually happened, considering Chalmers is a former pro who played at the highest level. While Cam’ron was really good in high school, but hasn’t played competitively since then.

In an Instagram post Cam’ron had a lot to say about his opponent.

“Ay @mchalmers6 I asked them if you can come here, they said NO,” he wrote on Monday. “I told them that’s not right! They said they were done with you and they better not see you outside. I’m doing my best to advocate for you but it doesn’t look good. “I told them you’ve been practicing in Dave and Buster’s and playing lil kids for EarPods and I didn’t like it. I’ll keep you updated on what they say.”

A suited-and-booted Cam’ron even told Chalmers this:

“I’ll play you in a suit, n—gga.”

This as a clip showed him making a jump shot in a nice tailored suit.

Camron says he will play Mario Chalmers in a suit 🏀 pic.twitter.com/PkMUWKxjZQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 18, 2023

Cam’ron, Former HS Hoops Star, Challenged Chalmers In March

During a March episode of the “It Is What It Is” show “Killa Cam” let it be known he wasn’t scared to play Chalmers in a game. Even telling him to lace them up that night. Co-host and fellow New York emcee Mase, Cam’s former HS teammate when they won the New York City PSAL basketball championship as players on Manhattan Center located in East Harlem back in the early 90s, even told Cam to put his money where his mouth is and do it.

Cam responded as only he can by saying he’s willing to “put the house on it.”

While this is great theater, this matchup is highly unlikely to take place. Cam does have some history of basketball experience and an over-the-hill player like Chalmers, who retired after the 2017-18 season and only averaged 8.9 points per game for his career could be considered a “safe” target for Cam.

