IG Model Aliza Jane Said A Mouthful About Seven Suns Players Before Team’s 2020 Thrust | Now She’s Thirsty To Help Phoenix Rise Again

Aliza Jane is a name that NBA fans will never forget, and she has returned to give the Suns good luck as they head into the playoffs. In 2020, she claimed on the “No Jumper” podcast that she had sexual encounters with seven Suns players. The clip went viral as the team was in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Kevin Durant giving a handshake to Deandre Ayton (left), Aliza Jane posing for a selfie (left). (Photos: Getty Images, screenshot from @sheagreekfreak/Instagram)

Now she has posted a video of herself repping the team jersey in her lingerie.

Wild Night

Jane said she meet the team at a popular Las Vegas nightclub called “Drai’s” on Memorial Day Weekend. She didn’t say which year, but fans assumed it was before the pandemic. She was urged to tell the story by her then-friend Celina Powell, who is also an OnlyFans model and appeared on the podcast with her.

Jane went on to say that she had encounters with some of the players before and she was with someone that worked for the team at the time the alleged incident took place. She stated that the players knew she was there and they just walked into the hotel room. Jane never mentioned the players by name during the podcast.

Celina Powell’s friend Aliza Jane says she slurped up 7 NBA players in a row on her birthday on popular podcast Adam 22 No Jumper. #hiphopnews pic.twitter.com/Rkpx6KD65N — Kingdom Ent Media Film (@ent_film) December 13, 2022

She claimed that she had a video of the night and was going to post it on her OnlyFans account. The social media influencer never posted the video, but the statement made her a household name. She also said that she had a sexual encounter with Trey Songz during that same interview.

Now the influencer’s life has seemingly changed dramatically. She and Powell are no longer friends since she exposed Powell’s 2022 run-in with the law that landed her in prison for two years. Jane also had a baby last year and has been relatively quiet on social media until she posted the video of herself in a Suns jersey.

Blame Her For the Success

NBA fans have speculated that Jane is the reason the Suns reversed their fortunes.

The team went 8-0 in the NBA bubble after Jane’s video went viral. They went 51-21 in the following season, which was the second-best record in Western Conference. That momentum carried them all the way to the NBA Finals before falling to the Bucks in a six-game series.

The Aliza Jane Effect! The Real MVP https://t.co/a5ldzIK0BK — 𝐀𝐳𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐲⁶𓅓 (@WilliamAzulay) June 15, 2021

In 2022, the Suns’ 64-18 record was the best in the entire NBA. It set a franchise record, but the team lost in Game 7 to the Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

They have now won 161 total regular-season games since the 2020 podcast first aired, including their 38-33 record for this season.