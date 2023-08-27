“I Was Glad I Didn’t Know What Was Going On” | Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wasn’t Happy About WR Brandin Cooks Piloting Star Players In A Private Plane

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is usually a man of many words, and when he heard that newly signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks was flying players around in his free time, Jones didn’t hold back. Cooks, who was signed by the Cowboys this offseason, is also an avid part-time pilot who’s had his license for over two years. The speedy wideout has also reportedly logged more than 250 hours of flight time since he received his license.

But, for Jones that isn’t good enough and when he heard that Cooks took star defensive players Micah Parsons and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore up in the friendly skies, Jerry wasn’t too happy about it. In fact, when asked how he felt about it Jones was a tad sarcastic, but he still sounded pretty serious.

Jones Scolds Cooks

“One thing I want to do is chastise Cooks for getting in that airplane with the best part of the team and flying up there with them,” Jones told the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram. “I was glad I didn’t know what was going on. I would have to tell him part-time pilots, in my mind, are not the way to go.”

While, Cooks did mention that there was also a veteran pilot on board, Jones wasn’t a fan of the move.

Cooks Says If He We’re Jones He’d Be Upset Too

Although it was fun and adventurous taking teammates on a flight, Cooks also knows it was risky. Cooks also says he understands why Jones would be a bit peeved about the situation.

“I haven’t seen him yet, but if I was him, I’d feel the same way,” Cooks said. “He’s got a lot of money invested in the guys in that plane.”

Unlike Jones, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t sound too worried about the flight, and according to the Star-Telegram his reasoning boils down to trust.

“Obviously, I don’t know about taking the whole crew up with you,” McCarthy said. “But I mean, Brandin’s someone you definitely would trust. You can see they obviously trust him in the short time he’s been here.”

There was a lot of talent on the small plane, and if the Cowboys wanna go where they haven’t been in 28 seasons, they’re gonna need every bit that those three players can provide.