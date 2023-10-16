“I Think Dallas Is Angry, I Think Dallas Is Mad” | (Former?) Cowboys Fan LeBron James Expects Team To Bounce Back Against Chargers, Calls It A Make-Or-Break Game

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” It’s the team’s first game since the Oct. 8 Sunday night 42-10 beatdown suffered at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. For the second straight week Dallas, which holds its training camp in Oxnard, California, will play a road game in the Golden State. For its fans the hope is they’ll bounce back and get back to playing the brand of football that led to a 3-1 start prior to last Sunday’s debacle.

While the Cowboys have plenty of fans everywhere, NBA superstar LeBron James is one of the team’s most famous.



The NBA’s all-time leading scorer has been a fan since his youth, and following last week’s loss, James is pretty much calling this game a must-win.

Recently, James took to his Instagram to discuss in detail what he meant.





James Expects A Bounce Back Performance

“Cowboys had a tough game last week, ran into what I believe is the best team in the football. Like, I said, man they got Molly Wop-ed. I think Dallas is angry. I think Dallas is mad. I think that Dallas is pissed off about last week. And this, right here, is a game that can make or break their season early on,” James said in the 13th minute of the Instagram video.

Make Or Break Game?

James is making some valid points, but this isn’t a make-or-break game. Of course, James and other Cowboys fans want to see their team get back on track, but this is a long season, and just six weeks in, the magnitude of this game just isn’t that deep.

Being angry and upset won’t mean anything if they go out and play as they did last week. And the Chargers won’t care about that, because they’re looking to get a win as well.







Did James Contradict Himself?

After years of openly supporting the Cowboys, James recently declared he’s now a fan of his hometown Cleveland Browns. During a recent “Thursday Night Football” broadcast on Amazon Prime, James was asked who his NFL team is.

Speaking from “In the Shop,” James said, “I’m a Browns fan now. My hometown has been disgusting my whole life, but we have hope every year.”

In 2019, when the Rams and Cowboys faced off in the NFC playoffs, James could be seen on the Rams sideline, causing many to question where his fandom really lies.

Let’s see who he’s rolling with after Monday night’s game.