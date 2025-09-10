‘No Way That We Could Be Compared To Convicts’: South Carolina Announcer Loses Job For Comparing HBCU School To State Prison System Leaving Alumni Devastated

Losing your job over a comment that you know could get you fired is next level absurdity. A high school public address announcer in Greenville, South Carolina was terminated from his gig on Friday night after comparing South Carolina State University to the South Carolina Department of Corrections during a football game. South Carolina State is an Historically Black College & University (HBCU) and the comment was a derogatory attack aimed at a group of people.

Christ Church Episcopal School fired the public address announcer for the comment, which came during their game against Riverside. SC State was playing South Carolina the next day in Columbia. The outcome wasn’t too bad as the HBCU school took a 38-10 loss and a nice payday back to the crib.

A Greenville, S.C. high school football game was marred by disturbing and unacceptable behavior when the game announcer referred to South Carolina State University students as “South Carolina Criminals.” pic.twitter.com/ZdFk37HBUv — Terrance Tuck Tucker (@terrance_tuck) September 9, 2025

Christ Church Episcopal School PA Announcer Fired After Comparing HBCU School To Criminals

The school hasn’t revealed exactly what the announcer said, but plenty of witnesses heard it. Comparing an HBCU to the State’s Department of Corrections is content that only leads to disaster. It has no place at a high school football game. Especially one where South Carolina State alumni are all over the stadium.

The announcer was immediately forced to apologize for his statement over the microphone before being relieved of his job.

“While the announcer apologized immediately, the comment was inconsistent with our values,” Christ Church said in a statement. “We have removed him from future events and sincerely apologize to South Carolina State University, its alumni, and our community.”

Christ Church Head Of School David Padilla Apologizes To SC State

SC State President Alexander Conyers says he spoke with Christ Church’s head of school, David Padilla, who offered an apology for the incident.

“South Carolina State has stood for excellence, dignity, and opportunity for nearly 130 years,” he said.“Our expectation is always that our students, alumni, and institution be treated with respect, and we appreciate CCES leadership’s immediate and decisive steps to address this matter.”

Padilla, the head of Christ Church Episcopal School, reassured the public that the school’s vetting process for such jobs is very stringent, but also admitted that the school will have to reinforce its values and culture it wants to create within its walls.

In an official statement, Padilla said, “We do not tolerate such comments. And we are taking action to ensure that that never happens again. I extend my apologies to the entire South Carolina State University community. I spoke this morning with Col. Alex Conyers, the president of South Carolina State, to express my regret at what happened. To assure him that this is not reflective of our values and beliefs.” Alumni we spoke with have accepted the apology and are hopeful for change moving forward. One alumna said, “I think it’s really great to know that they have started a vetting process, that this will not happen again. And so, I think this is a great start.”

Several South Carolina State alumni in attendance were appalled by the comments.

Katrina Johnson, a graduate of South Carolina State University, told local reporters, “It was very hurtful. It was very hurtful to know that.”

Johnson added, “But for someone to say that out loud again and to feel comfortable to say that, it really speaks to their moral fibers.”

Another alumna named Sonya Jenkins was extremely offended and saddened by the public announcer’s words.

“I was disheartened that even in 2025 that we are still dealing with people making comments about our university or about HBCU as a whole.”

Jenkins elaborated, “HBCUs and as a whole, I mean, we are everywhere, there’s just no way to say that we could be compared to convicts.”

South Carolina State alumni were offended and saddened by comments made by a former South Carolina high school Public Service announcer, who compared HBCU football to the South Carolina Department of Corrections over the mic at a game. (Getty Images)

What a strange time we are living in. It seems nobody can control their mouths anymore even if it’s for the good of their own livelihood. As much as we may want to return to the “good ole” days, where sports announcers and local media framed Notre Dame vs. Miami college football games as “Catholics vs. Convicts,” those days should be behind us.