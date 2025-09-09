‘Girl Just Wash Yourself Off and Go On With Life’: Female Texans Fan Threatening To Sue After Being Bloodied In Stands At Rams Game Gets No Sympathy

Football games are known for their drunken brawls between fans. In NFL stadiums across America, each week somebody ends up getting in a physical confrontation. Sometimes they turn very nasty and people get hurt.

The female Texans fan who was left bloodied after a violent fight on Sunday, is now planning to sue after apparently being left outside of the stadium alone.

How Did Female Texans Fan Get Bloodied in SoFi Stadium?

The brawl went down in the stands of SoFi Stadium in a game between the Texans and the Rams. Several fans were involved in the scuffle reportedly after the female Houston fan and a female Rams fan began exchanging words.

According to reports, the female Rams fan shoved the female Texans fan on multiple occasions. The women were going back and forth and the female Texans fan was yelling at a man as well. A group of men around them assessed the developing scene and then all heck broke loose when a man wearing a Texans jersey dumped a beer on the female Rams fan’s head. Not a smart move on his part, as he was immediately struck in the face by a male Rams fan and a melee ensued. Both women were aggressive and shoving and the men around them eventully started throwing blows.

Somehwere in the melee, the woman with the Texans jersey was bloodied and caught a coupel of direct blows from male and female Rams fans.

A Houston Texans fan and Rams fan got into a physical altercation that eventually turned into a brawl in th stands of SoFi Stadium, leaving one woman Texans fan bloodied and escorted out by secuirty. (Screenshot/Instagram @MLFootball)

Female Texans Fan Who Was Bloodied By Rams Fans Threatens To Sue

The bloodied female Texans took to social media to plead her case and threatened legal action.

‘Security just took my boyfriend inside to retrieve my property,’ she began. ‘They left me out here with zero f***ing anybody, no phone, no nothing. I don’t know. I’m still bleeding from the altercation. I just want this documented for the attorneys going forward,’ she added.

The video also shows the beaten female fan being escorted out by stadium security. Nothign happened to the Rams fans. The man that was with her was beyond furious and he continued yelling at security and other fans in the section.



Houston Texans fan goes on video, beaten and bloodied, after altercation inside stadium. She says she might sue after being left outside alone by security. (Screenshot X @piar)

Social Media Has No Sympathy For Beaten Houston Texans Fans In ScoFi Stadium

When details of the altercation surfaced and eye witness acounts circulated and new video angles emerged, it was discovered that the Texans fan who was beat up and crying victim was labeled as the instigator. Social media had very little sympathy for her, despite her appearance on video.

“Actually she was still inside the stadium,” said one fan, making fun of the video and clarifying the Texan fan’s location when she made it.

“Girl just wash yourself off and go on with life..,” said one woman Rams fan.

Said another unsympathetic fan on X: “Ask her why she got kicked out in the first place, while I don’t condone violence sometimes ppls mouth’s lands them in trouble.”

“Main culprit… Alcohol,” said one NFL fan familiar with fights in the stands at stadiums.

A few of the fans who responded were more concerned with how close to the railing the brawl got. The potential for catastrophe was there, and everyone involved is fortunate that noone was more seriously hurt.

“Such a scary spot to decide to fight,” said one concerned fan. “That’s a long way down if someone goes over (or through) the glass.”

Who really started it?? The Rams fan holding the baby and throwing punches had me 🤣. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/oV03SxWSjb — Allen Sales (@AllenSales) September 8, 2025

Just another Sunday at the stadium. And it’s just Week 1.