Houston Dynamo Soccer Club Keeps It “Trill” Betting On Bun B’s Burgers And Following The Houston Texans’ Hip-Hop Partnership Lead

During this weekend’s Coachella festival in the Southern California desert, the rapper-turned-burger-trapper Bun B took a different stage as a food vendor with his Trill Burgers. It’s a far way from his native Port Arthur, Texas, and the city that made his lyrical abilities famous, Houston.

Get you someone that loves you the way Houston loves Bun B’s Trill Burgers. The Southern hip-hop veteran and one-half of the legendary rap group UGK, or Underground Kings, is no longer off the radar with his hamburger ambitions. Back in March, Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) announced partnerships with ten local restaurants, one of which is Trill Burgers, now located in Section 130 of at Shell Energy Stadium.

Keeping It Trill For Soccer

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said via statement. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location.”

World-renowned chef Hugo Ortega leads the match day culinary program at Shell Energy Stadium and has aimed to create a dining experience at the stadium that captures the eclectic flavors from Houston’s culinary community, so they had to include the Trill.

“The Club is ecstatic to offer such a diverse array of flavors throughout the venue this year…and showcase a revamped food experience that will feel more authentic to Houston,” said Club chief operating officer Jessica O’Neill said via statement.

The nationally recognized burger joint has gotten popular from operating pop-ups and will open its first brick-and-mortar location soon in H-Town.

Love seeing our OGs transition to new journeys of their lives. https://t.co/1jHxQaeDVL — Duke Silver 🏁 (@_TheRealSL) April 15, 2023

When Sports & Culture Collide

Bun B is joining the list of rap and sports partnerships in Houston. New H-Town resident Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson inked a deal last year with the NFL’s Houston Texans. The football team announced signing a multi-year agreement with Jackson’s Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation.

The Texans will also offer their 50/50 Jackpot through G-Unity Foundation. The partnership will “empower children and youth in America’s cities to develop confidence, strength, and skills to win in life,” per a press release. The collaboration will make the Sire Spirit’s Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne the official cognac and Champagne of the AFC South division team.

Trill Burgers brick and mortar location coming in early 2023 @BunBTrillOG



📍 3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098 pic.twitter.com/GOje6cy5HN — trillburgers (@trillburgers) December 14, 2022

“Last season, I had the opportunity to enjoy several home games, meet Texans fans, spend time with the McNair family and share with them some of the work I’ve been doing within the Houston community,” Jackson said. “When partnering with the team at this level arose, I was excited to do it.”

Jackson also has a deal with the Sacramento Kings, and like his deal with the Texans, Sire Spirits LLC will serve as the Kings’ official Champagne partner. In addition, Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac will be served courtside at Kings’ home games.

Hip-hop has created entrepreneurs that have been able to pivot into many arenas, and the sports world is providing increased collaboration opportunities. Now Bun B can keep it Trill for H-Town in the soccer world.

More news from our partners:

High School Hoops Team Hires ‘Strategic Powerhouse’ Katrina Carter As First Woman In Nashville History To Coach Boys Basketball

Accountability: His Parents Called 911 Because He Was Suffering a Mental Crisis, Moments Later He Was Dead. A Year Later Two Indianapolis Cops Are Indicted In His Death.

The Bayou Barbie is Raking in the Dough! Angel Reese’s $1.3M NIL Valuation Makes Her One of the Highest Paid College Athletes