‘The Guy Who’s Going To Get This Right’ | 73-Year-Old Pete Carroll Is The Young Blood The Las Vegas Raiders Need In Sin City

As with the end of every NFL season, the coaching carousel is in full swing. The New England Patriots hired one of their former players in Mike Vrabel, who also coached the Tennessee Titans.



The Detroit Lions lost both of their coordinators (Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn) who helped them win a franchise record 15 games this season). And then there’s the Liam Coen saga, where he bolted Tampa for Jacksonville after agreeing to an extension to stay on as offensive coordinator.



Raiders Bring 73-Year-Old Pete Carroll Off The Couch

But the shocker of the hiring carousel has to be former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll being hired by the Las Vegas Raiders, who fired Antonio Pierce after one full season and nine games as interim coach in 2023. Carroll’s hiring seems to be a smart move considering the work that must be done, and no way you’d want a young coach going into a division that featured Andy Reid, Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, who all made the playoffs this season. Carroll’s experience and understanding of how to build and change the culture is necessary.

Breaking: Pete Carroll and the Raiders have reached an agreement on a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option to make him the team's head coach, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/A4V5LLCL4c — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2025

Scott Fitterer Says Carroll Is The Man For The Job

Speaking with reporters following the announcement of Carroll’s hiring, Scott Fitterer, former Seahawks vice president of football operations with Carroll Scott, spoke glowingly of the hire.

“Pete is exactly what the Raiders needed at this moment,” said Fitterer. “He’s the guy who’s going to get this right.”

Fitterer would know firsthand about Carroll, and considering the work that needs to be done with the Raiders, the 73-year-old (who’s the oldest coach in league history( may be just what the doctor ordered.



With seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, involved in the hiring process, this move shouldn’t come as a surprise. There were reports that Brady may look to bring in his former coach and six-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the New England Patriots, Bill , who’s 72 himself.

Carroll Will Bring Enthusiasm And Fervor

Known for his sideline running and excitement as well as his love to be involved in all facets of practice, Carroll will bring a much needed culture change to a franchise that has had 13 coaches and hasn’t won a playoff game since 2003. Carroll, who’s one of only three coaches to win both a Super Bowl and college football national championship along with (Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer) will bring some much-needed stability to an otherwise unstable franchise.

In that same time frame (2003-present) Carroll went 10-9 in the postseason with two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win. In all he went 137-89-1. His overall coaching record is 170-120-1.

Carroll’s First Order Of Business

The work won’t be easy for Carroll and the first thing he must do is try to keep star edge rusher Maxx Crosby from forcing his way out of Vegas. Secondly, the Raiders must figure out their awful quarterback situation, and with the sixth pick in the upcoming draft they’ll need to address that then.









Albeit Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders or someone else.